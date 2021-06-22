Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : China biopharma firms eye partnerships with western counterparts to promote indigenous drugs, says GlobalData

06/22/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
22 Jun 2021
China biopharma firms eye partnerships with western counterparts to promote indigenous drugs, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

Chinese biopharma companies are eyeing strategic collaborations with western counterparts to leverage their extensive networks and commercial capabilities to promote indigenously developed drugs in China, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

China-based Luye Pharma Group's holding subsidiary Boan Biotech signed an agreement with AstraZeneca China in May 2021 regarding the promotion rights to the anticancer drug Boyounuo (biosimilar of Roche's Bevacizumab Injection), under which Boan will grant exclusive promotion rights to AstraZeneca across 21 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions of China.

Earlier this year, Shanghai-based Junshi Biosciences entered into exclusive agreement with AstraZeneca China for the promotion rights of toripalimab in mainland China for urothelial carcinoma.

Ms. Bhavani Nelavelly, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'China has the largest number of cancer patients globally and the country's policy reforms foster innovative oncology drug development. However, domestic companies lack experience in marketing the branded drugs because of historical experience in marketing generic drugs. The strategic collaborations with western companies will enable them in using their strong commercial capabilities in promoting and establishing the China indigenous medicines.'

In recent times, there is an increase in collaboration between western companies and innovative domestic Chinese players in all areas including R&D, commercialization, co-promotions. Along with the government policies driving the innovative drug development, promotion agreements with western companies will help in leveraging their leadership position. It will be another positive step in making indigenous drugs available to patients and doctors in China.

Chinese products have strong advantage in terms of pricing as the local products are promoted through the NRDL in China, which is in turn driving the R&D investment and subsequently leading to innovative drug development.

According to GlobalData's Pharma Intelligence Center, currently the oncology pipeline for innovative drugs developed by Chinese companies includes 580 drugs across pre-registration, Phases III, II, I stages.

Ms. Nelavelly concludes: 'Collaborating with western companies and channelizing their commercial capabilities will facilitate better penetration of indigenous drugs. Currently there are a smaller number of deals for the promotion of indigenous drugs, but this is expected to grow significantly with increase in development of innovative oncology drugs in China.

'It appears that Chinese companies are preferring to partner with western companies over local Chinese companies where the western company will get the marketing permit in the key markets. AstraZeneca has a long history of marketing in China, and this makes a win-win partnership, which leads to volume growth in the country.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 06:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:33aGLOBALDATA  : General insurance industry in Thailand to reach US$10.6bn in 2025,..
PU
02:33aGLOBALDATA  : China biopharma firms eye partnerships with western counterparts t..
PU
06/21GLOBALDATA  : Crypto discussions among corporates grew in Q1 2021, yet negativit..
PU
06/21GLOBALDATA  : UK domestic interrail pass could spark rail travel boom for summer..
PU
06/21GLOBALDATA  : Tokyo Olympics fails to boost hiring activity in Japan, finds Glob..
PU
06/21GLOBALDATA  : Japan credit card payment market to cross US$1 trillion in 2024, f..
PU
06/21GLOBALDATA  : China's haircare market to reach US$12.9bn in 2025, says GlobalDat..
PU
06/18GLOBALDATA  : CARsgen's novel pipeline therapy could be beneficial to underserve..
PU
06/18GLOBALDATA  : top three must know F&B trends for World Sustainable Gastronomy Da..
PU
06/18GLOBALDATA  : Brands should provide Father's Day-themed launches to capitalise o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net Debt 2021 52,2 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 882 M 2 619 M 2 619 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 559,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 595,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC16.85%2 619
S&P GLOBAL INC.21.53%94 117
RELX PLC7.84%51 027
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION15.79%47 929
MSCI INC.15.47%41 450
EQUIFAX INC.23.79%28 332