Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : China emerges as safe haven for offshore HNW investors during COVID-19 pandemic, says GlobalData

03/25/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 Mar 2021
China emerges as safe haven for offshore HNW investors during COVID-19 pandemic, says GlobalData Posted in Banking

COVID-19 has altered a lot of long-established patterns and the offshore investment market is not immune to this disruption. As a result, high-net-worth (HNW) investors are increasingly looking for new opportunities. Against this backdrop, mainland China has piqued the interest of offshore investors amid the pandemic, observes GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'HNW Offshore Investment: Drivers and Motivations', reveals that COVID-19 is pushing investors, particularly in North America and Europe, to invest offshore to minimize their tax liabilities.

Andrew Haslip, Head of Wealth Management Research at GlobalData, explains: 'During the pandemic, less established booking centers in Greater China did better, namely the mainland itself. A successful pandemic response, offshore investor confidence in the special administrative region, and enduring currency strength from its peg to the US dollar appear to have served the region's traditional offshore hub, Hong Kong, well in 2020 with growing offshore AUM after outflows in 2019 due to unrest.'

Even though, some of the greater activity in China is due to more structural changes, its financial markets are more open than before to non-resident investors, both via its connections to Hong Kong as well as directly. In addition, its bond market boasts relatively attractive rates compared to many Western markets, where the stock of negative-yielding debt continues to pile up.

Mr Haslip concludes: 'The greater ease of investing foreign capital on the mainland exchanges as China opens up has meant a flood of offshore money into the mainland's stock and bond markets.

'China's regulators are working hard to ensure its markets are better able to soak up some of the offshore investment. And so more HNW investors booking directly into mainland China's capital markets looks to be one of the enduring trends resulting from the pandemic.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:09aGLOBALDATA  : Australian beverages industry volumes fell by 4.2% in Q4 2020 over..
PU
02:09aGLOBALDATA  : With CubeSat launch, Australia continues path on defense technolog..
PU
02:09aGLOBALDATA  : China narrows gap with US in GlobalData's list of top five VC fund..
PU
02:09aGLOBALDATA  : China emerges as safe haven for offshore HNW investors during COVI..
PU
03/25GLOBALDATA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24GLOBALDATA  : Global economic recovery on cusp of a boom with rollout of COVID-1..
PU
03/24GLOBALDATA  : Protection insurance market will benefit from stamp duty holiday e..
PU
03/24GLOBALDATA  : US operator guidance points to modest increase in 2021 capital inv..
PU
03/24GLOBALDATA  : Chinese beverages industry showed signs of recovery in Q4 2020, sa..
PU
03/24GLOBALDATA  : West China's pharma manufacturing lagging behind other regions, ob..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,6x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 1 610 M 2 211 M 2 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 365,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.00%2 228
S&P GLOBAL INC.7.01%84 604
RELX PLC0.39%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.13%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER4.26%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-9.00%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ