  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlobalData Plc
  News
  Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
GlobalData : Chinese startups brush aside COVID-19 blues to raise US$37.4bn during January to May 2021, reveals GlobalData

06/23/2021 | 02:37am EDT
23 Jun 2021
Chinese startups brush aside COVID-19 blues to raise US$37.4bn during January to May 2021, reveals GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese startups raised the highest venture capital (VC) funding amount among the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries during January to May 2021. A total of 1,303 VC funding deals were announced in China during the period as the disclosed funding value of these deals stood at US$37.4bn, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that only February witnessing growth in VC funding value while March was the only month to witness growth in deal volume. Nevertheless, despite the decline, China held the lion's share of the APAC VC funding landscape and accounted for close to 50% and 70% of the region's total deal volume and value, respectively, during the review period.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Despite investors adopting a cautious approach and deal activity remaining subdued for most of the period, China managed to witness the announcement of some big-ticket deals, which helped it register a sizeable cumulative funding value.'

Some of the notable VC funding deals announced during the period in China were US$3bn funding in Xingsheng Optimal, US$750m capital raising by Beijing Shihui Technology, US$700m funding in Dingdong Maicai, US$664.2m capital raising by Leap Motor and US$600m funding in Qingju.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net Debt 2021 52,2 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 882 M 2 619 M 2 621 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC16.85%2 619
S&P GLOBAL INC.22.85%96 239
RELX PLC7.98%51 844
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.80%48 736
MSCI INC.16.94%42 496
EQUIFAX INC.23.48%29 053