    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
GlobalData : Chips shortage for autos likely to last into 2022, says GlobalData

04/23/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
Chips shortage for autos likely to last into 2022, says GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Following the news from Daimler that a shortage of critical semiconductor components hit deliveries in the first quarter and will further impact sales in the second quarter;

David Leggett, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Daimler's warnings today are the latest in a long line of warnings and actions from vehicle companies being adversely impacted by shortages of semiconductor components. Without critical semiconductor components that govern multiple areas of vehicle functionality, vehicles are simply not able to be finished for sale.

'The electronic content in modern vehicles is estimated to account for some 30% of a bill of materials, with the prospect of that increasing to 50% by 2030. As a result, automotive production is as reliant on computer chips as the consumer electronics industry.

'This problem will take some time to fix. Semiconductor wafer foundries are expensive facilities to build and lead times are long - six to nine months is the timeline commonly cited.

'What does the auto industry think? GlobalData asked more than 100 auto industry professionals for their view. Some 47% said they thought the shortages could last until the end of this year while a further 32% said they thought the shortages would last into 2022.

'It's becoming clear that a short-term fix is increasingly unlikely. Indeed, the problem of semiconductor shortages and subsequent output disruption in the automotive industry could even worsen later in the year as market demand for vehicles rises.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,9x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 900 M 2 630 M 2 630 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC17.95%2 629
S&P GLOBAL INC.16.60%92 334
RELX PLC8.42%51 824
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.82%45 546
MSCI INC.5.65%39 038
EQUIFAX INC.-0.11%26 946
