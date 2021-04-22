Log in
GlobalData : Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers by value, volume in financial services sector for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData

04/22/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
22 Apr 2021
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers by value, volume in financial services sector for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Kirkland & Ellis emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the financial services for Q1 2021 by value and volume, respectively. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton advised on four deals worth US$23.8bn, the highest value among all the advisers. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in volume terms having advised on 20 deals worth US$5.1bn. A total of 908 M&A deals were announced during Q1 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Financial Services M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1 2021', deal value decreased by 16.7% from US$174bn in Q1 2020 to US$145bn in Q1 2021.

Ravi Tokala, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton's involvement in the lone megadeal (valued more than or equal to US$10bn) catapulted the firm to the top spot, however, the transaction, Chubb's proposal to acquire Hartford, was rejected.

'Kirkland & Ellis, which occupied top spot in volume terms, did not even feature among the top ten advisers by value due to its involvement in low-value transactions. While the average deal size of transactions advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton stood at US$5.9bn, it was just US$256mn for Kirkland & Ellis.'

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom occupied the second position by both value and volume with 13 deals worth US$22.9bn.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett occupied the third rank by value with 11 deals worth US$22.8bn, followed by Sidley Austin with 11 deals worth US$16.6bn and Latham & Watkins with 11 deals worth US$15bn.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher occupied the third rank by volume with 12 deals worth US$5.7bn, followed by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Sidley Austin.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 17:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
