  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Discussion on subscriptions by automotive companies rose by 73% in 2020 as they look to diversify sales channels, finds GlobalData

04/23/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
23 Apr 2021
Discussion on subscriptions by automotive companies rose by 73% in 2020 as they look to diversify sales channels, finds GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Consumers' need for greater convenience and flexibility, and the shift away from the need to own assets, is driving auto companies to try and capitalize by pursuing subscription models. While auto companies have discussed subscriptions in the past, discussions in earnings transcripts surged in 2020, with the entry of more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the space. Mentions of subscriptions in earnings transcripts rose by around 73% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to GlobalData's Filing Analytics platform.

Rinaldo Pereira, Senior Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'A major lesson of 2020 that several companies learnt the hard way is- diversifying sales channels. Several automakers such as Audi and BMW in the past five years have tried subscription sales but were not overly successful. That said, there is still a huge opportunity for auto manufacturers to generate recurring revenue via a subscription model - one such example is to gain customers looking to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).'

Consumer affinity towards EVs has caused subscription companies such as Facedrive to build up their EV offerings. EV production is likely to reach 38% of the global light vehicle production by 2028 and is expected to be slightly over 23.5 million units by 2030, according to GlobalData. Porsche and Volvo also continue to add newer EV models to their subscription portfolio.

OEMs such as Tesla, General Motors, and Volkswagen are also looking to other offer other subscription services such as connectivity (data plans, maps, gaming, music and other internet-based services) coupled with self-driving features in respective EVs. Meanwhile, Tesla's Chinese competitor Nio is offering battery subscription services for customers.

Pereira adds: 'Consumers are looking to avoid the hassles of buying cars while having the flexibility of choosing specific budget cars. Facedrive is one such company driving that change - envisioning itself as the Netflix of the auto industry whilst focusing on sustainability trends.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,9x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 900 M 2 630 M 2 630 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 610,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 4,10%
Spread / Average Target -8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC17.95%2 629
S&P GLOBAL INC.16.60%92 334
RELX PLC8.42%51 824
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.82%45 546
MSCI INC.5.65%39 038
EQUIFAX INC.-0.11%26 946
