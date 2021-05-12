Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Emerging markets indicate preference for contemporary sustainability frameworks, finds GlobalData

05/12/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 May 2021
Emerging markets indicate preference for contemporary sustainability frameworks, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

The Q1 2021 Verdict survey* by GlobalData, conducted to assess the perception around sustainability reporting, found that 74% of respondents voted in favour of public companies using objective and contemporary frameworks. Examples of these framework types include the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDG) for sustainability reporting. Geographic classification of the poll's statistics revealed that India had the highest proportion of respondents (93%) favouring contemporary frameworks, while the US had the least at 58%.

Sourish Chatterjee, Principal ESG Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The value of sustainability reporting is multifold. At the outset, it facilitates consideration of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) impact across products, services and operations while also enhancing transparency around ESG risks and opportunities. This transparency translates into heightened information symmetry for investors, highlighting the preference for novel frameworks.'

At a broader level, all respondents from Central and South American geographies favoured contemporary frameworks, followed by the MENA and APAC regions, with 88% and 86% of the respondents in favour of contemporary frameworks, respectively. In contrast, only 76% of the respondents in Europe, and 59% of the respondents in North America, favoured contemporary frameworks.

By industry, the medical devices sector was the only one to see all respondents favouring contemporary frameworks.

Chatterjee continued: 'Emerging markets must comprehend and leverage competitive advantages that can be derived from effective sustainability strategies. Transparency and reporting can provide substantial opportunities to companies seeking investments in markets generally characterized by lack of material information, especially regarding sustainability.

'While most companies in developed markets have traditionally used the global reporting initiative (GRI), the adoption of SASB and TCFD is a growing trend in these markets. The surge in adoption of such contemporary frameworks is likely due to investors being hungry for information on how ESG impacts a company's financial performance.'

The SASB facilitates reporting and analysis of the financial impact of sustainability, allowing both investors and companies to report and analyse sustainability from a financially relevant standpoint. Similarly, The Financial Stability Board created the TCFD to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information.

Chatterjeeconcludes: 'SASB's granularity is a key difference compared to conventional frameworks such as GRI. Its focus on the financial impact of sustainability causes it to be important to investors, debt holders and internal stakeholders. TCFD's framework is built on the need for financial markets to assess the impacts of climate change, inclusive of managing the risks and opportunities associated with emerging clean technologies.

'It is important for ESG disclosures and the resulting analysis to facilitate actionability and readability of data, in order to generate reliable signals and increase the effectiveness of associated capital investments. In 2020, the SASB, GRI and others focused on creating a universal consensus for better clarity. Uniformity and clarity in reporting practices is an objective for all stakeholders, set to create a profound impact on the information and regulatory landscape.'

*GlobalData's Verdict survey based on 420+ responses from respondents across the globe

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 19:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : COVID-19 vaccines for younger teenagers will help bring the US clo..
PU
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : Spain's defense expenditure set to reach US$18.3bn in 2026 to comb..
PU
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : Nuclear power will remain dominant source of power generation in B..
PU
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : Emerging markets indicate preference for contemporary sustainabili..
PU
07:02aGLOBALDATA  : Asia to spearhead global trunk/transmission pipeline length additi..
PU
07:02aGLOBALDATA  : China point of care PCR systems market to witness 10.6% growth thr..
PU
05/11GLOBALDATA  : Liberal withdrawal of accelerated approvals will have negative ram..
PU
05/11GLOBALDATA  : Global oil and gas contracts activity relatively stable in Q1 2021..
PU
05/11GLOBALDATA  : API manufacturing opportunities on horizon due to increasing innov..
PU
05/11GLOBALDATA  : High cost of PCR tests will continue to negatively impact internat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net Debt 2021 47,1 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,8x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 1 846 M 2 614 M 2 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,84x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 565,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 7,09%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.65%2 614
S&P GLOBAL INC.15.50%91 457
RELX PLC1.14%49 450
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.69%47 720
MSCI INC.5.85%38 959
EQUIFAX INC.24.03%29 038