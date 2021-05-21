Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : FMCG drags its feet over AI initiatives but platform revenue will reach $3.5bn by 2024, says GlobalData

05/21/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
21 May 2021
FMCG drags its feet over AI initiatives but platform revenue will reach $3.5bn by 2024, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

With the consumer goods sector being so saturated, no company in this space can afford to forget about artificial intelligence (AI), says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. These companies have been slow to integrate AI into their business processes so far; pilot projects have been popular, but few companies have created comprehensive AI strategies.

Sarah Coop, Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'While AI can be used across the consumer goods value chain, it is not currently commonplace outside of retail. AI can also help other companies in the chain such as FMCG weather the COVID-19 storm by streamlining operations and saving costs. Further, AI-driven production efficiencies will help with price stability and limit the costs being passed onto the consumer.'

GlobalData's latest report, 'Thematic Research: AI in Consumer Goods', reveals that AI platforms will incrementally gain popularity in the consumer goods industry, with revenues forecast to reach $3.5bn by 2024, up from $1.2bn in 2019.

Machine learning and data science are both strong tech investments across the supply chain, while context-aware computing has great possibilities in manufacturing, and conversational platforms are an exciting investment for consumer engagement. As digitalization becomes more commonplace, more consumer goods companies will see the value in AI investment.

Coop continued: 'FMCG companies must target the right consumers to be successful, and AI is the best way to do this. Consumers are becoming more demanding, requiring instant gratification. Machine learning models help businesses respond to these high expectations by targeting the consumers most likely to be interested with personalized marketing and product recommendations.

'However, with new innovations come new risks. In the case of AI advancements, these risks will translate to the need for increased customer data protection and investments in cybersecurity. Consumers are now more aware they are being profiled, and any cyberattacks would damage brand image.'

According to GlobalData, the global slowdown in consumer goods saw an estimated $357bn net loss of market value in 2020, compared to original baseline forecasts. Food and household products are the only sectors to have seen greater growth in 2020 than anticipated pre-COVID-19.

Coop concludes: 'GlobalData notes that one of the best ways to tech enable a business, or excel in a theme such as AI, is to acquire a company or start up that is already a forerunner in that field. This strategy is beginning to happen in the consumer goods sector with McCain Foods acquiring a minority stake in Fiddlehead Technology in February 2021and we expect an increase in similar M&As in the future.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:35pGLOBALDATA  : Lowering US GHG emissions disruptive to oil and gas sector if dire..
PU
01:35pGLOBALDATA  : 65% rise in mentions of ‘supply constraints' in Q1 2021 fuel..
PU
01:35pGLOBALDATA  : FMCG drags its feet over AI initiatives but platform revenue will ..
PU
01:35pGLOBALDATA  : Roflumilast set to launch in 2022 across 7MM
PU
05:31aGLOBALDATA  : Increasing natural catastrophes accelerate reinsurance demand in A..
PU
05:31aGLOBALDATA  : Twitter influencers see AT&T, Discovery deal as bold strategic mov..
PU
05:31aGLOBALDATA  : Startup Scorecard reveals flurry of IPOs by Unicorns
PU
05:31aGLOBALDATA  : Strategic reorganization, increased investment in antibody drug co..
PU
05/20GLOBALDATA  : Construction industry is ripe for AI adoption as AI platform spend..
PU
05/20GLOBALDATA  : Novartis, Cadila Healthcare lead ankylosing spondylitis digital ma..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net Debt 2021 47,1 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,8x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 1 846 M 2 616 M 2 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,84x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 565,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 7,09%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.65%2 616
S&P GLOBAL INC.13.93%90 219
RELX PLC4.52%51 140
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.82%47 027
MSCI INC.2.40%37 686
EQUIFAX INC.21.05%28 394