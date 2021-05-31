Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Fixed broadband to drive Indonesia fixed communications service revenue at 13% CAGR through 2025, forecasts GlobalData

05/31/2021 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31 May 2021
Fixed broadband to drive Indonesia fixed communications service revenue at 13% CAGR through 2025, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

The Indonesia's fixed communications services market revenue is set to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from US$2.9bn in 2020 to US$5.3bn by 2025, mainly driven by strong growth in fixed broadband service adoption, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Indonesia Fixed Communication Forecast Model predicts that fixed voice service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, driven by growing adoption of packet switched (VoIP) services.

Fixed broadband accounts in the country, on the other hand, will grow at a robust CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period, led by rising adoption of high-speed fiber-optic broadband services. Fiber-to-home/business (FTTH/B) lines will go on to account for 94% of total fixed broadband accounts in the country by end of 2025, driven by rising demand for high-speed broadband services and further expansion of fiber-optic networks in the country.

Harendra Sharma, Associate Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Cable and DSL's share in the overall fixed broadband lines will decline to reach 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively, by the end of forecast period.

'Telkom Indonesia is expected to lead both fixed voice and broadband service segments, by subscriptions over the forecast period 2020-2025. Telkom Indonesia's strong footprint in the traditional circuit switched segment as well as in VoIP segment will support its leadership position in the fixed voice services market. Its leadership in the fixed broadband segment can be attributed to the ongoing modernization of its fixed infrastructure with fiber-optic networks across the nation.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:40aGLOBALDATA  : 5G hiring in India has more to offer than network testing, finds G..
PU
05:40aGLOBALDATA  : Fixed broadband to drive Indonesia fixed communications service re..
PU
05/28GLOBALDATA  : Long-acting growth hormones to account for over 90% of growth horm..
PU
05/28GLOBALDATA  : Attero will help MG Motor India to build complete EV ecosystem, sa..
PU
05/28GLOBALDATA  : Power consumption in Ukraine expected to decline by more than 29.6..
PU
05/28GLOBALDATA  : Notwithstanding COVID-19, majority of top 20 APAC tech firms manag..
PU
05/28GLOBALDATA  : Boehringer's BI 425809 has potential to address cognitive impairme..
PU
05/28GLOBALDATA  : Voice revenue to offset Indonesia mobile service revenues through ..
PU
05/27GLOBALDATA  : Gatorade celebrity endorsements will encourage consumption from yo..
PU
05/27GLOBALDATA  : UK regulatory review of Alexion acquisition by AstraZeneca threate..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 193 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net Debt 2021 46,3 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,8x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 1 846 M 2 619 M 2 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,83x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 565,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 7,09%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.65%2 619
S&P GLOBAL INC.15.44%91 409
RELX PLC2.59%50 259
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.57%48 503
MSCI INC.4.84%38 585
EQUIFAX INC.21.88%28 605