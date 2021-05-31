GlobalData : Fixed broadband to drive Indonesia fixed communications service revenue at 13% CAGR through 2025, forecasts GlobalData

The Indonesia's fixed communications services market revenue is set to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from US$2.9bn in 2020 to US$5.3bn by 2025, mainly driven by strong growth in fixed broadband service adoption, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Indonesia Fixed Communication Forecast Model predicts that fixed voice service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, driven by growing adoption of packet switched (VoIP) services.

Fixed broadband accounts in the country, on the other hand, will grow at a robust CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period, led by rising adoption of high-speed fiber-optic broadband services. Fiber-to-home/business (FTTH/B) lines will go on to account for 94% of total fixed broadband accounts in the country by end of 2025, driven by rising demand for high-speed broadband services and further expansion of fiber-optic networks in the country.

Harendra Sharma, Associate Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Cable and DSL's share in the overall fixed broadband lines will decline to reach 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively, by the end of forecast period.

'Telkom Indonesia is expected to lead both fixed voice and broadband service segments, by subscriptions over the forecast period 2020-2025. Telkom Indonesia's strong footprint in the traditional circuit switched segment as well as in VoIP segment will support its leadership position in the fixed voice services market. Its leadership in the fixed broadband segment can be attributed to the ongoing modernization of its fixed infrastructure with fiber-optic networks across the nation.'