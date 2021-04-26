Log in
GlobalData : Goldman Sachs top M&A financial adviser in construction sector for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData

04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Goldman Sachs emerged as the top financial adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by both value and volume in the construction sector for Q1 2021, having advised on eight deals worth US$13.7bn. A total of 935 M&A deals were announced during Q1 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Construction M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2021', deal value increased by 3.2% from US$93bn in Q1 2020 to US$96bn in Q1 2021.

Ravi Tokala, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan had a clear lead over the other advisers, both crossing the $10bn deal value mark. This was mainly attributed to their involvement in multiple billion-dollar deals (deals worth greater than or equal to US$1bn). Goldman Sachs advised on four billion-dollar deals, while JP Morgan advised on five such deals.

'Generational Capital, which occupied third rank in volume terms, did not even feature among the top ten advisers by value due to its involvement in low-value transactions.'

JP Morgan occupied the second position by both value and volume with eight deals worth US$13.1bn. Citi occupied the third rank by value with three deals worth US$7.7bn, followed by Morgan Stanley with two deals worth US$7.4bn and Lazard with four deals worth US$6.2bn.

Generational Capital occupied the third rank by volume with six deals, followed by Moelis & Co with five deals worth US$803m and Raymond James Financial with five deals worth US$245m.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
