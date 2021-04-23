GlobalData : Goldman Sachs top M&A financial adviser in consumer sector for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData

Goldman Sachs emerged as the top financial adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by both value and volume in the consumer sector for Q1 2021, having advised on 10 deals worth US$16.6bn. A total of 926 M&A deals were announced during Q1 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Consumer M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2021', deal value increased by 37.2% from US$78bn in Q1 2020 to US$107bn in Q1 2021.

Ravi Tokala, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Goldman Sachs had healthy lead over the second and third ranked adviser JP Morgan and Citi, respectively. This was mainly attributed to Goldman Sachs' involvement in four billion-dollar deals (deals worth greater than or equal to US$1bn) among 11 such deals recorded in the consumer sector. JP Morgan closely contested with third-ranked adviser Citi. While JP Morgan and Citi were advised on two and three billion-dollar deals, respectively.'

JP Morgan occupied the second position by value with seven deals worth US$11.2bn followed by Citi with six deals worth US$11.1bn and Perella Weinberg Partners with six deals worth US$5.2bn.

PwC occupied the second position by volume with nine deals worth US$1.2bn followed by Rothschild & Co with eight deals worth US$566mn and Ernst & Young with eight deals worth US$189mn.