  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlobalData Plc
  News
  Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Google Cloud job postings on rise with more M&As in focus, finds GlobalData

04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
26 Apr 2021
Google Cloud job postings on rise with more M&As in focus, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Alphabet's (Google) hiring has significantly tilted towards Google Cloud, with job postings for the platform contributing to around 30% of total jobs since January 2020, according to the Job Analytics platform by data and analytics company GlobalData.

This hiring activity indicates that Google Cloud's infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions are directed to launch new mergers and acquisitions, while partnering with more schools, companies and government agencies.

Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Alphabet's hiring trends have continued to be influenced by the growth of Google Cloud throughout 2021 - not just in 2020 when companies increased reliance on cloud computing platforms. Additionally, Google is looking at making more M&As after it acquired many companies in 2020.'

Job postings specific to Google Cloud were posted in Q1 2021, a 50% increase when compared to Q4 2020. With around 1,500 Google Cloud-specific job postings since January 2021, the company is hiring not just in the US but also across various countries, including India, Poland, France, Germany and Ireland. For instance, some jobs in Singapore are related to growing Google Cloud's partnerships in the APAC region and increasing sales in South East Asia.

While a significant number of jobs are related to maintaining technical aspects of cloud-managed platforms and data management, in the region of 20% of those posted in January and related to M&As were regarding Google Cloud. Interestingly, some of Google's job postings indicate continued M&A ventures in 2021, with jobs such as partner program launch manager for M&A; integration associate for go-to-market mergers & acquisitions; and a customer experience M&A lead.

Further, the company is boosting Google Cloud-related sales and services in several countries. Specific job adverts such as head of government and public sector (Israel); state and local government manager (US); global channel director of public sector (Germany); and proposal coordinator of google cloud global public sector (Singapore), suggest that Google Cloud is looking to partner with public sector companies, state and local governments. Besides, the company is teaming with small and medium businesses.

Thalluri concludes: 'Several top companies, including Spotify and Broadcom, chose Google Cloud over other cloud computing providers. The increase in the number of partners will need more hires in the coming quarters. The company is likely to keep up job postings with more M&As planned.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,0x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 1 858 M 2 573 M 2 587 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 575,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,41%
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC15.38%2 573
S&P GLOBAL INC.18.07%93 498
RELX PLC8.23%51 752
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.09%45 488
MSCI INC.8.95%40 259
EQUIFAX INC.19.12%27 958
