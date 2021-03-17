Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Green competition is critical to reaching the UK's net-zero emissions by 2050 target, says GlobalData

03/17/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
17 Mar 2021
Green competition is critical to reaching the UK's net-zero emissions by 2050 target, says GlobalData Posted in Power

Following today's news (17 March) that the UK government wants to be the first major economy to have its own low-carbon industrial sector to help meet its climate targets;

Commenting on that the decarbonization fund will include projects such as hydrogen gas, Sneha Susan Elias, Power Analyst at GlobalData, comments:

'Hydrogen will play a crucial role in the UK's clean energy transition with use cases such as transportation, buildings and power generation expected to see significant increase. Hydrogen will also have a key role to play in areas where direct electrification is challenging and in harder to abate sectors like steel, chemicals, long-haul transport and aviation. However, formulating a cost-effective and well-regulated transition is a complex issue, and the cost of producing hydrogen from renewable energy sources is currently expensive. While costs are falling - largely due to falling renewable power costs - green hydrogen is still 2-3 times more expensive than blue hydrogen.'

Commenting on government investment in decarbonizing the industrial sector, Warren Wilson, Lead Analyst for Thematic Research at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Green competition is critical to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the critical goal of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. This competition is emerging worldwide as investors, customers, partners, NGOs, regulators, employees, and communities all push for climate action.

'In the past, many companies felt answerable only to shareholders. Today they recognize they have a variety of different stakeholders. But on climate, all stakeholders have the same goal - halting greenhouse gas emissions. This unified pressure sets up a positive feedback loop that drives de-carbonization across all sectors and geographies.

'Companies are coming to understand that climate risk is financial risk. Those that take leadership in this green competition will win loyalty from customers, partners, investors - from all stakeholders - in a self-reinforcing cycle. They will gain long-term competitive advantage in the new green economy, while those that fall behind will face increasing business risk.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:46pGLOBALDATA  : Smart clothing will become mainstream by 2030, says GlobalData
PU
05:46pGLOBALDATA  : Green competition is critical to reaching the UK's net-zero emissi..
PU
12:36pGLOBALDATA  : International arms restrictions against Myanmar coup unlikely to d..
PU
12:24pGLOBALDATA  : Singapore's new unicorn PatSnap well placed to capitalize on IP ra..
PU
12:20pGLOBALDATA  : February a month of few surprises for West European vehicle sales
PU
03:53aGLOBALDATA  : Singapore's multiplay service revenue will grow at 7% CAGR over 20..
PU
03:41aGLOBALDATA  : South Korea coronary stents market to witness 11.7% growth through..
PU
03/16GLOBALDATA  : Lockheed Martin well-positioned to capitalize on key technologies ..
PU
03/16GLOBALDATA  : VW Group bets big on industrial scale to counter Tesla, says Globa..
PU
03/16GLOBALDATA  : Novel technology creating packaging from orange peel capitalizes o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 86,8x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 1 622 M 2 250 M 2 265 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,33x
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 375,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.73%2 228
S&P GLOBAL INC.6.05%84 604
RELX PLC-2.87%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION5.52%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER1.62%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-9.95%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ