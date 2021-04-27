Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Influencer conversations on Nvidia surge 3X post announcement of data center CPU Grace during GTC 2021, reveals GlobalData

04/27/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
27 Apr 2021
Influencer conversations on Nvidia surge 3X post announcement of data center CPU Grace during GTC 2021, reveals GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Nvidia Corporation (Nvidia) unveiled its first data center CPU 'Grace', an Arm-based processor designed to address the complex computing requirements for the world's most advanced applications, including natural language processing, recommender systems and artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing, during the Graphics Technology Conference (GTC) held on 12 April 2021. Against this backdrop, the company witnessed a staggering 300% jump in influencer conversations on Twitter during the third week of April 2021 over the previous week, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Grace was one of the several announcements related to AI, supercomputing and 5G delivered during GTC 2021, where Nvidia unveiled plans to advance accelerated computing. Set to be launched in 2023, Grace is claimed to provide 10 times faster AI performance than the current supercomputer AMD's 64-core EPYC Rome processors.

Smitarani Tripathy, Influencer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The influencers see Nvidia's announcement to come up with its new data center CPU 'Grace' as a big step for AI/ML industry. Its speed is what largely impressed influencers as it can speed up the AI workloads, and can challenge other key players in the chip market such as Intel. Influencers also think Grace as another reason behind Nvidia's US$40bn proposed deal to buy Arm Ltd.'

Below are a few most popular tweets captured by GlobalData's Influencer Platform:

  1. Bob O'Donnell, Chief Analyst at TECHnalysis:

'Still wondering why @nvidia wants to buy @arm? I think project Grace is a pretty good answer… #GTC21'

https://twitter.com/bobodtech/status/1381643739622383621

  1. Daniel Newmann, CEO at Broadsuit:

'New Research Note: NVIDIA made several big announcements yesterday at its #GTC21. Here are some thoughts on a couple of big announcements around HPC and #AI including the DGX SuperPOD and Station along with Grace. '

https://twitter.com/danielnewmanUV/status/1381983025874022400

  1. Dan Kaminsky, Security Researcher:

'Nvidia Grace provides 200GB/sec between CPU and GPU, with complete cache coherency. That's…gonna completely change how a lot of code is written.'

Nvidia Grace provides 200GB/sec between CPU and GPU, with complete cache coherency. That's…gonna completely change how a lot of code is written.

I mean, in 2023, but still. Hot damn.

- Dan Kaminsky (@dakami) April 12, 2021

  1. Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research:

'Here it is - The world's first CPU, designed for terabyte scale accelerated computing - Project Grace. Another nail in the @intel coffin. #GTC #GTC21

@nvidia'

https://twitter.com/zkerravala/status/1381643880425168896

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:21aGLOBALDATA  : Flypop must not repeat Norwegian's long-haul flaws, says GlobalDat..
PU
06:21aGLOBALDATA  : North America dominated VC funding landscape in Q1 2021 while EMEA..
PU
06:21aGLOBALDATA  : Increasing regulatory risks affected valuation of some major globa..
PU
06:21aGLOBALDATA  : Influencer conversations on Nvidia surge 3X post announcement of d..
PU
05:06aGLOBALDATA  : Angolan Defense Budget Increase to Benefit China, Russia
AQ
04/26GLOBALDATA  : COVID-19 vaccination programs drive global economic recovery, says..
PU
04/26GLOBALDATA  : Axsome Therapeutics' novel antidepressant has blockbuster potentia..
PU
04/26GLOBALDATA  : India needs to step up vaccination rate, secure oxygen supplies to..
PU
04/26GLOBALDATA  : Angolan defense budget increase set to benefit Russian and Chinese..
PU
04/26GLOBALDATA  : India's mobile data services market to register 14.7% CAGR over ne..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,0x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 1 858 M 2 580 M 2 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 575,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,41%
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC15.38%2 580
S&P GLOBAL INC.16.79%92 484
RELX PLC7.67%51 638
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.45%45 861
MSCI INC.9.06%40 300
EQUIFAX INC.19.12%27 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ