Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : JP Morgan top M&A financial adviser by value and volume in South & Central America for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData

04/19/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19 Apr 2021
JP Morgan top M&A financial adviser by value and volume in South & Central America for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

JP Morgan was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in South & Central America for Q1 2021 by both value and volume. JP Morgan advised on three deals worth US$9.7bn, which was the highest value among all the advisers. A total of 190 M&A deals were announced in the region during Q1 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Global and South & Central America M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2021', reveals that deal value increased by 250% from US$12bn in Q1 2020 to US$42bn in Q1 2021 in the region.

Ravi Tokala, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'JP Morgan emerged as a clear winner both in terms of value and volume and registered 1404.2% growth in value terms compared with Q1 2020. The billion-dollar merger of Hapvida Health System with Notre Dame Intermedica played an instrumental role in the ranking as the top four advisers by value (JP Morgan, Itau Unibanco, Citi and BTG Pactual) were involved in this deal.

'Despite a spike in South & Central American targeted deals, no advisors were able to cross US$10bn mark, which is attributed to the absence of megadeals valued more than US$10bn.'

Itau Unibanco occupied the second position in terms of both value and volume with two deals worth US$9.3bn. Both Citi and BTG Pactual occupied the third rank by value with one deal worth US$9.1bn.

Rothschild & Co occupied the third position by volume with two deals worth US$0.5bn, followed by Citi and BTG Pactual.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 17:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : Entry of privately-owned new umbrella entities to disrupt retail p..
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : ST Engineering optimistic about future aerospace market, not bothe..
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : JP Morgan top M&A financial adviser by value and volume in South &..
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : Toyota electrification plans to boost presence in Asia-Pacific EV ..
PU
05:51aGLOBALDATA  : Direct-to-consumer offers new opportunities to APAC retailers amid..
PU
05:51aGLOBALDATA  : Australia's extracorporeal membrane oxygenation devices market to ..
PU
05:49aGLOBALDATA  : Asia-Pacific deal activity registers 14.4% growth in March 2021, f..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA  : Global intraocular lens (IOL) market set to reach $5.2bn by 2030, ..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA  : Amgen's $1.9bn bet on Five Prime Therapeutics will require more th..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA  : Delayed FDA reviews may signal trouble for JAK inhibitors in autoi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 78,2x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 1 711 M 2 364 M 2 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 8,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 450,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC6.23%2 364
S&P GLOBAL INC.15.01%91 072
RELX PLC7.98%51 533
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.16%45 842
MSCI INC.6.04%39 184
WOLTERS KLUWER11.29%23 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ