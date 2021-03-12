Log in
GlobalData : Low-value deals continued to dominate VC funding activity in AI space, while big-ticket deals registered growth in 2020

03/12/2021 | 10:41am EST
12 Mar 2021
Low-value deals continued to dominate VC funding activity in AI space, while big-ticket deals registered growth in 2020 Posted in Business Fundamentals

Low-value venture capital (VC) funding deals (investments less than or equal to US$10m) volume shrank as overall VC funding activity in the artificial intelligence (AI) space declined during the COVID-hit 2020. The share of low-value deals as a proportion of total deal volume also declined, however, it still continued to account for a dominant share. Meanwhile, high-value deals (investments worth greater than or equal to US$100m) registered growth in volume as well as share, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

A total of 2,176 VC funding deals (with disclosed funding value) were announced in the AI tech space during 2020. This was a decline from 2,333 VC funding deals (with disclosed funding value) in 2019.

The number of low-value deals also declined from 1,669 in 2019 to 1,434 in 2020. Despite the decline, low-value deals continued to dominate the VC funding landscape in the AI space - though its share of total deal volume decreased from 71.54% in 2019 to 65.9% in 2020.

On the other hand, the number of deals valued more than US$10m increased from 664 in 2019 to 742 in 2020, and the corresponding share as a proportion of the total deal volume also increased from 28.46% in 2019 to 34.1% in 2020. The number of high-value deals also increased from 50 in 2019 to 76 in 2020 and the corresponding share as a proportion of the total deal volume increased from 2.14% in 2019 to 3.49% in 2020.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'VC investors are more cautious now due to volatile market conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, yet they continue to show interest in companies working in the AI space. VC investors are not shying away from committing to big-ticket financing deals in companies at the scaling stage.'

Interestingly, 2019 failed towitness any billion-dollar deals, while2020managed tosee two billion-dollar dealsdespite the COVID-19 outbreak. These dealsincluded US$1.9bn secured by the US-based SpaceX and US$1.7bn raised by China-based Manbang Group.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
