Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : MSC Cruises top mentioned cruise liner among influencer conversations during Q2 2021, reveals GlobalData

06/23/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
23 Jun 2021
MSC Cruises top mentioned cruise liner among influencer conversations during Q2 2021, reveals GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Cruise industry plans to restart operations with vaccinated crew and guests in this summer as relaxation of travel restrictions and rollout of vaccines fuel hope after a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MSC Cruises S.A. (MSC Cruises) was the top company among the influencer conversations on Twitter on Cruise Influencer Platform, followed by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Royal Caribbean Cruises), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Norwegian Cruise Line) respectively during Q2 2021*, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Influencer conversations related to 'vaccination' on GlobalData's Cruise Influencer Platform showed a staggering growth of 250% during Q2 2021, when compared to previous quarter, as top cruise companies plan to start resailing with the roll out of vaccination for both crew and guests.

Smitarani Tripathy, Influencer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The influencers' sentiments were largely positive on cruise lines' plan to resume services with vaccinated guests and crew, following the health and safety protocols for a risk-free travel.'

In May, MSC Cruises witnessed conversation spike among influencers following the announcement of comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination plan for its all crew members, ahead of the ship's voyage in Mediterranean Sea and Northern Europe. The company will also begin its service from the US in August, where all crew members will be vaccinated while it is not mandatory for guests to be vaccinated.

In June, the world's largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean announced that six of its ships will start cruising from Florida and Texas in the couple of months, with fully vaccinated crew and guests. However, it postponed the sailing of Odyssey of the Seas from 03 July 03 to 30 July, after eight of its crew members tested COVID-19 positive. Royal Caribbean is the first cruise line to get approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to start resailing in the US water.

Norwegian Cruise Line also plans to resume its sailing in July, with vaccination as top mandate in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Similarly, Carnival Cruise Line made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for cruise lines starting from July.

*as on 21 June 2021

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:37aGLOBALDATA  : Australian packaging market to grow at 1.7% CAGR through 2025, for..
PU
02:37aGLOBALDATA  : Chinese startups brush aside COVID-19 blues to raise US$37.4bn dur..
PU
02:37aGLOBALDATA  : MSC Cruises top mentioned cruise liner among influencer conversati..
PU
02:37aGLOBALDATA  : Bio-Thera golimumab biosimilar better positioned to get first to m..
PU
06/22GLOBALDATA  : Goldman Sachs hires prominently for Marcus as it looks to expand i..
PU
06/22GLOBALDATA  : Renewable energy will take almost 40% of the global power mix by 2..
PU
06/22GLOBALDATA  : Four Seasons Ramps Up Hiring In 2021 As It Reopens Several Of Its ..
AQ
06/22GLOBALDATA  : High performance computing emerges as new competitive battleground..
PU
06/22GLOBALDATA  : India looks forward to flex-fuel vehicles to achieve alternative f..
PU
06/22GLOBALDATA  : Sainsbury's and Pets at Home recall could break trust with new UK ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net Debt 2021 52,2 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 882 M 2 619 M 2 621 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 595,00 GBX
Average target price 1 559,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC16.85%2 619
S&P GLOBAL INC.22.85%96 239
RELX PLC7.98%51 844
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.80%48 736
MSCI INC.16.94%42 496
EQUIFAX INC.23.48%29 053