  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GlobalData : Need to acquire digital talent transcends industries, finds GlobalData

04/23/2021 | 06:04am EDT
23 Apr 2021
Need to acquire digital talent transcends industries, finds GlobalData Posted in Disruptor

Enterprises are increasingly hiring senior executives beyond their traditional boundaries to accelerate digital transformation and maintain a competitive edge. The trend has become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Venkata Naveen, Senior Disruptive Tech Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The proliferation of freely available data has vouched for digital transformation as a catalyst for innovation and disruption across industries. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the universal awareness of the need for digital transformation by corporate leaders to future-proof their businesses. Such changing market dynamics are forcing companies to search for talent with digital acumen across industries.'

An analysis of GlobalData's Disruptor Intelligence Center unveils how digital is rapidly finding a common ground across industries and driving the trend of cross-sector hiring.

Sanofi appointed Arnaud Robert as its chief digital officer, who helmed a similar position at the cruise line firm Viking Cruises. He was brought in to lead Sanofi's digital, data and technology strategy, in line with the competition. A newcomer to the pharmaceutical industry, Robert has driven digital transformations across companies, including Nike and Walt Disney.

Johnson Controls named Michael Ellis as executive vice president and chief customer & digital officer. He will oversee Johnson Controls digital strategy, innovation, and execution as well as work with customers to find new opportunities and drive growth. Ellis recently served as global managing director of Accenture, where he helped clients across industries to develop digital strategy for new revenue opportunities.

Marriott hired Jim Scholefield for the post of chief information and digital officer from Merck to drive digital transformation of the hotel chain. In his new role, Scholefield will drive the hotel's technology modernization to support digital growth across existing and new ventures.

Continuing the trend, 2021 also witnessed cross-industry hiring. Food company Impossible Foods hired Apple's Steve Turner as its new chief experience officer, whereas media company Wavemaker appointed Delphine Fabre-Hernoux from Amazon as its chief data and analytics officer.

Mr Naveen concludes: 'As business conditions and market dynamics become more complex, so are the demands of human capital. As a result, more companies are considering hiring seasoned executives from other industries. Moreover, given the ongoing business scenario, it is apt to view that COVID-19 has become the digital transformation officer for many industries.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
