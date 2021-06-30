Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
GlobalData : PVH's active job postings have increased by over 400% since Q2 2020, with focus on sustainability, finds GlobalData

06/30/2021 | 11:00am EDT
30 Jun 2021
PVH's active job postings have increased by over 400% since Q2 2020, with focus on sustainability, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

The number of active job advertisements at PVH has increased by over 400% since Q2 2020 as the company ramps up hiring globally. The company has also made a considerable jump in hiring sustainability roles, from two jobs advertised in Q2 2020 to 26 in Q1 2021. Out of 96 total posted jobs in June 2021, 18 are related to sustainability, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Srinivas Rahul, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'PVH envisions a future with end-to-end online shopping for sustainably produced clothing. The company's 'Fashion Forward' strategy looks at making the business circular, reducing its carbon footprint and providing an inclusive and accessible brand experience to create equal opportunities for all.'

The company has posted a 'Director, Omni Channel, PVH China' position as a part of its omnichannel strategy to maximize online and offline sales in China. Other senior-level postings include 'Sr Director, eCommerce - Tommy Hilfiger' for the US and Canada markets; and 'Senior Director Technology, Ecommerce & Marketing', for digital commerce technology and direct-to-consumer solutions in Europe.

Rahul continues: 'PVH is expanding and creating a sustainable business transformation team to support sustainability issues management; execute new CR risk initiatives; and incorporate sustainability/CR considerations into potential future global mergers and acquisitions. Further, its sustainable business corporate strategy will include updating to a global climate change strategy, increasing biodiversity and on-product sustainability communications, further implementing traceability and AI, and improving sustainable business ROI analysis.'

The company posted a new role, 'Director, Sustainability Strategy - PVH Corp', to drive its corporate responsibility strategy globally. Further, the 'VP, Innovation (Sustainable Business Transformation) - CALVIN KLEIN' role looks to support more sustainable business through its CK Forward platform, a dedicated corporate responsibility, sustainability and social impact platform.

'The Director, Sustainability Strategy Ops & Comms - CALVIN KLIEN' will look at communication and deployment of CK Global Sustainable Business Strategy, while the 'VP, Sustainability' is responsible for delivering on multi-year targets and commitments.

Rahul adds: 'Business transformation roles for innovative strategies and technologies are expected to experience an uptick and ESG hiring is expected to remain strong in the foreseeable future.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 14:59:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
