  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GlobalData : Qualcomm most mentioned company among influencer discussions during MWC2021, reveals GlobalData

07/06/2021 | 10:04am EDT
06 Jul 2021
Qualcomm most mentioned company among influencer discussions during MWC2021, reveals GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Qualcomm Incorporated (Qualcomm) has emerged as the top mentioned company among the discussions of top influencers on Twitter during the Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC2021), as the American tech giant unveiled 'Snapdragon 888 Plus', with improved artificial intelligence (AI) engine and industry's first 3GPP Release 16 5G Open RAN platform.

Smitarani Tripathy, Influencer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The influencers were impressed with Qualcomm's move with its latest 5G chipset and 5G RAN platform for Small Cells. The influencers' sentiment was mostly positive as they see the 5G focus getting shifted to infrastructure and also admired the new announcements as the company aims to disrupt 5G infrastructure market, which will drive ecosystem diversity.'

Samsung emerged as the second top mentioned company among influencer discussions during MWC21, led by introduction of its 'One UI Watch'. The watch is built on new Wear platform, developed by both Samsung and Google. Samsung Galaxy S21 also got best Smartphone award for the last year at Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards held during MWC21.

Huawei Technologies (Huawei), Telefonica SA (Telefonica) and Nvidia Corporation (Nvidia) were the other top three mentioned companies among influencer discussions during MWC21. The discussions related to Huawei Technologies surged as it launched a series of 5G products and solutions for the '1+N' 5G target networks that will help to expand multi-antenna technology to all bands and scenarios to build leading 5G networks. Huawei's BladeAAU Series also won the GLOMO'Best Mobile Network Infrastructure award.

Influencer discussions on Telefonica were largely driven on the company's exhibition on 'Sports 4.0', a combination of application and technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, edge computing and big data.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2021 52,2 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,9x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 876 M 2 598 M 2 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 590,00 GBX
Average target price 1 559,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC16.48%2 609
S&P GLOBAL INC.26.13%99 332
RELX PLC10.15%51 937
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION18.18%48 735
MSCI INC.21.36%43 828
EQUIFAX INC.25.67%29 086