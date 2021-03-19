Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Singapore fixed communications market revenue to marginally decline through 2025, forecasts GlobalData

03/19/2021 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19 Mar 2021
Singapore fixed communications market revenue to marginally decline through 2025, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

Singapore's fixed communications service revenue is expected to decline at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% from US$1.7bn in 2020 to US$1.6bn in 2025 as any growth in the fixed broadband service revenues will fail to offset the continued decline in fixed voice service revenues, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's Singapore Fixed Communication Forecast Pack reveals that fixed voice service revenue is set to decline at a CAGR of 3.9% over 2020-2025, due to a steady drop in circuit-switched subscriptions and overall fixed voice average revenue per user (ARPU) levels.

Meanwhile, fixed broadband service revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, driven by strong growth in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriptions and rising adoption of multiplay bundles unified with fixed broadband services.


Hrushikesh Mahananda, Senior Telecom Research Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Fiber Internet will remain the dominant fixed broadband technology in Singapore through 2025 driven by increasing demand for high-speed Internet services, ongoing FTTH network expansions by operators and investments by the NetLink NBN Trust in fiber broadband network expansions.

'Singtel will lead the fixed voice services segment in terms of subscriptions through 2025 supported by its strong position in the traditional circuit-switched service market and growing subscriber base in the VoIP service segment. The telco also leads the fixed broadband services market driven by its FTTH network expansions and promotional multiplay bundle offerings with high-speed Internet access.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 05:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:52aGLOBALDATA  : Singapore fixed communications market revenue to marginally declin..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA  : Morocco moves closer to unlocking domestic gas riches, but funding..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA  : Sequoia Capital was top VC investor in AI space in 2020, says Glob..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA  : Carbon capture and storage integral to meeting climate objectives,..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA  : Asian countries to recover faster from COVID-19 than their Western..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA  : Influencers on Twitter excited on successful launch of SpaceX's St..
PU
03/17GLOBALDATA  : Smart clothing will become mainstream by 2030, says GlobalData
PU
03/17GLOBALDATA  : Green competition is critical to reaching the UK's net-zero emissi..
PU
03/17GLOBALDATA  : International arms restrictions against Myanmar coup unlikely to d..
PU
03/17GLOBALDATA  : Singapore's new unicorn PatSnap well placed to capitalize on IP ra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,2x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 1 622 M 2 262 M 2 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 375,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.73%2 228
S&P GLOBAL INC.6.00%84 604
RELX PLC-0.81%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.65%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER1.80%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-10.81%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ