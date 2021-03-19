GlobalData : Singapore fixed communications market revenue to marginally decline through 2025, forecasts GlobalData

Singapore's fixed communications service revenue is expected to decline at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% from US$1.7bn in 2020 to US$1.6bn in 2025 as any growth in the fixed broadband service revenues will fail to offset the continued decline in fixed voice service revenues, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's Singapore Fixed Communication Forecast Pack reveals that fixed voice service revenue is set to decline at a CAGR of 3.9% over 2020-2025, due to a steady drop in circuit-switched subscriptions and overall fixed voice average revenue per user (ARPU) levels.

Meanwhile, fixed broadband service revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, driven by strong growth in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriptions and rising adoption of multiplay bundles unified with fixed broadband services.



Hrushikesh Mahananda, Senior Telecom Research Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Fiber Internet will remain the dominant fixed broadband technology in Singapore through 2025 driven by increasing demand for high-speed Internet services, ongoing FTTH network expansions by operators and investments by the NetLink NBN Trust in fiber broadband network expansions.

'Singtel will lead the fixed voice services segment in terms of subscriptions through 2025 supported by its strong position in the traditional circuit-switched service market and growing subscriber base in the VoIP service segment. The telco also leads the fixed broadband services market driven by its FTTH network expansions and promotional multiplay bundle offerings with high-speed Internet access.'