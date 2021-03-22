Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Surge in OTT video services to pull down Singapore pay-TV revenues through 2025, forecasts GlobalData

03/22/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
22 Mar 2021
Surge in OTT video services to pull down Singapore pay-TV revenues through 2025, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

Surge in the adoption of OTT video services in Singapore will pull down the overall pay-TV service revenues by 1.45% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, says GlobalData, a leading data analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Singapore pay-TV Forecast Pack reveals that pay-TV household penetration will drop by more than five percentage points from 39.3% in 2020 to 33.8% in 2025. Comparatively, pay-TV household penetration in the overall Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will increase from 74.8% to 75.6% during the forecast period.

Following StarHub's successful migration of its cable TV subscribers to IPTV services in 2019, IPTV now represents the only platform in the pay-TV services market in Singapore. The overall IPTV subscriptions will however decline at a 2% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching 0.63 million in 2025. This is primarily due to the growing adoption of OTT-based video services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Singtel will remain the leading player in Singapore's pay-TV services market through the forecast period supported by its discounted IPTV plans.

Sree Venkatesh, Senior Analyst of Telecoms Market Data and Intelligence at GlobalData, says: 'With the increasing shift in TV viewership from traditional platforms to OTT video services, the pay-TV services market in Singapore is bound to decline further through the forecast period and operators have no choice but to offer services at discounted prices to stay relevant in the market.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 06:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:03aGLOBALDATA  : Hong Kong's e-commerce growth will continue beyond COVID-19 pandem..
PU
02:03aGLOBALDATA  : Surge in OTT video services to pull down Singapore pay-TV revenues..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA  : Coca-Cola's paper bottle will open new world of sustainable packag..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA  : Frigates to account for 32.7% share of global naval vessels market..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA  : Card payments in Singapore to rise by 10.2% in 2021, says GlobalDa..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA  : Cipla takes deal route with Alvotech to enter Australian autoimmun..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA  : There has been a 92% decrease in UK COVID-19 cases since January, ..
PU
03/19GLOBALDATA  : Singapore fixed communications market revenue to marginally declin..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA  : Carbon capture and storage integral to meeting climate objectives,..
PU
03/18GLOBALDATA  : Sequoia Capital was top VC investor in AI space in 2020, says Glob..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,6x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 1 610 M 2 235 M 2 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 365,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.00%2 228
S&P GLOBAL INC.5.67%84 604
RELX PLC-0.45%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.92%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER2.11%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-9.68%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ