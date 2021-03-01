Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : The battle over digital monopolies is just getting started, says GlobalData

03/01/2021 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01 Mar 2021
The battle over digital monopolies is just getting started, says GlobalData Posted in Thematic Research

The case for new regulation around the monopolization of user data by big tech companies has never been stronger. While regulators have attempted to take on big tech before, the current rules mean we can only catch companies in the act, and it is imperative that new ex ante ('before the event') regulation and approaches are established to address the complexity of the digital economy, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, Antitrust - Thematic Research, notes that big tech companies do not have much of an incentive to change their anticompetitive behaviour, despite facing large fines.

Laura Petrone, Senior Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Existing antitrust rules are broad in scope and only allow enforcers to act after wrongdoing has been committed. Big tech companies have been fined billions for their anticompetitive practices over the last decade, however, these practices are still in the spotlight after years of scrutiny.

'Ex ante regulation - involving the application of strict, transparent rules to digital platforms before they engage in any anticompetitive behaviour - is a desirable solution because it allows regulators to address structural competition problems without finding an infringement of antitrust rules As an example, the EC's proposed Digital Markets Act aims to abandon lengthy proceedings against large platforms in favour of ensuring minimum conditions to avoid monopolies.Europe is leading the charge, but other jurisdictions are following suit, including China and India.'

GlobalData's report also notes that the full weight of antitrust regulation will be used against platforms providing internet services from a monopolistic position or as part of a duopoly. Digital platforms with excessive control of user data, such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook are the most at risk.

Petrone adds: 'From online search to ecommerce, and digital advertising to social media, antitrust watchdogs could halt big platforms' acquisitions of smaller players whenever they see this as damaging to competition.' According to GlobalData's deals database, GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft) completed a total of 168 M&A deals between 2018 and 2020.The vast majority of these deals were not investigated, nor were competition authorities notified. Some regulators have introduced obligations for big platforms to notify antitrust agencies of all M&A activity, potentially resulting in more investigations and more acquisitions being blocked.

Petrone continues: 'In the US, breaking up digital platforms has emerged as a popular remedy, but that's easier said than done. It's doubtful whether separating companies would increase competition in any key markets. While it would undoubtedly reduce each platform's power in the short-to-medium-term, the underlying market dynamics, such as network effects and economies of scale, would continue to favour concentration'.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
08:42aGLOBALDATA  : The battle over digital monopolies is just getting started, says G..
PU
08:42aGLOBALDATA  : China opening up to foreign insurers will benefit domestic players..
PU
02:36aGLOBALDATA  : Logs Higher FY20 Profit On Strong Renewal Rates, Subscription Sale..
MT
02:08aGLOBALDATA  : Earnings Flash (DATA.L) GLOBALDATA Posts FY20 Revenue GBP178.4M
MT
02:07aGLOBALDATA  : Earnings Flash (DATA.L) GLOBALDATA Posts FY20 EPS GBX18.10
MT
12:42aGLOBALDATA  : Fiber segment to drive Australia's fixed broadband service revenue..
PU
02/26GLOBALDATA  : Global economy to rebound in 2021 with APAC to lead recovery, says..
PU
02/26GLOBALDATA  : Global hiring a mixed bag in 2021 after the highs and lows of 2020..
PU
02/26GLOBALDATA  : Chinese activity drives new high-tech Russian offerings in Asia
PU
02/26GLOBALDATA  : COVID-19 and sustainability will be key insurance themes in 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 74,5x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 939 M 1 942 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,06x
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 180,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-13.55%1 939
S&P GLOBAL INC.0.19%79 277
RELX PLC-5.58%45 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.26%43 168
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.89%20 795
EQUIFAX INC.-16.05%19 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ