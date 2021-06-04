Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : UK Government to eliminate sugary drink refills, limiting recovery of on-trade soft drink sales, says GlobalData

06/04/2021 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
04 Jun 2021
UK Government to eliminate sugary drink refills, limiting recovery of on-trade soft drink sales, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

In what is already a challenging time for the on-premise sector - with UK restaurants recording a hefty 32.1% decline in value from £32.2bn to a forecast value of £21.8bn in 2020 - the UK Government has imposed a ban on free refill fountain drinks in restaurants from April 2022. Although this promotes a health-halo for UK consumers, it places further risk on the sales of on-trade soft drinks, writes GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Holly Inglis, Beverages Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'According to research by GlobalData, 50% of the UK population is extremely or somewhat concerned about their physical health and fitness*. The government's move to minimize excessive consumption of sugary drinks and unhealthy food should help obesity rates improve and adhere to consumer sentiments for healthier offerings. However, the 2022 legislation has huge potential to adversely impact the sales of carbonated soft drinks in restaurants, which will hinder the growth of beverage manufacturers whose products are sold in this format.'

Inglis continues: 'Interestingly, GlobalData's most recent survey in the UK highlights that convenience (22%) and value for money (15%) are two of the greatest benefits of restaurant-prepared food and drinks*: both of which apply to free-refill beverages. One in ten (10%) consumers also highlighted that restaurants with natural product claims are attractive*, presenting a window of opportunity for beverage producers to innovate low-calorie and zero-sugar beverage choices that could reintroduce refillable drinks with less health risk in the long term.'

Consumer trends are increasingly moving towards beverage choices that inherit low-calorie and zero-sugar claims. New beverage innovations are increasingly adopting these themes. Purdey's natural energy drink, Shloer's pineapple and lime sparkling beverage, and Gusto Organic's vitamin-based beverage are good examples - all of which have hit the shelves in the last six months, highlighting a drive towards health-conscious consumption.

Inglis concludes: 'Although this is a double-edged sword for many between sales growth and wellness, there are avenues that restaurants and beverage producers can take to ensure that profits grow while maintaining a conscious health directive for consumers such as innovating low-sugar beverage options'.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:15aGLOBALDATA  : UK set to bolster quantum credentials, says GlobalData
PU
11:15aGLOBALDATA  : New Zealand construction output to grow by 5.5% in 2021 driven by ..
PU
11:15aGLOBALDATA  : Etsy catapults to top of GlobalData's ecommerce thematic scorecard..
PU
11:15aGLOBALDATA  : UK Government to eliminate sugary drink refills, limiting recovery..
PU
03:15aGLOBALDATA  : Japan Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market to exce..
PU
03:15aGLOBALDATA  : Orange Business Services rated as leader in APAC telecom cloud mar..
PU
03:13aGLOBALDATA  : Discounted tariffs to drive adoption of multi-play bundles in Sout..
PU
06/03GLOBALDATA  : Consumers will benefit from price comparison websites partnering w..
PU
06/03GLOBALDATA  : Boosting investments in deepwater exploration offshore Trinidad an..
PU
06/03GLOBALDATA  : Eli Lilly's tirzepatide continues to outperform popular diabetes d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 193 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net Debt 2021 46,3 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 858 M 2 621 M 2 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,89x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 575,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,41%
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC15.38%2 621
S&P GLOBAL INC.16.01%91 862
RELX PLC3.24%50 307
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.90%48 700
MSCI INC.3.46%38 078
EQUIFAX INC.18.74%27 867