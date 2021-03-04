GlobalData : UK auto sector looks to second half of year for real recovery

04 Mar 2021
UK auto sector looks to second half of year for real recovery
Posted in Automotive
Following the news that the UK's new car market was down 35.5% in the month of February, according to data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT);
David Leggett, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:
'February's weak car sales result was no great surprise given lockdown restrictions and it is to the retailers' credit that the decline was kept down to 35%, supported by 'click and collect' innovations.
'Yesterday's Budget statement underlines the challenges ahead for the UK economy as it navigates a recovery phase of uncertain magnitude. UK car retailers face ongoing lockdown restrictions until at least April 12th and the return of demand won't replace the heavy loss of car sales - estimated at £23 billion - over the past year. The UK car market this year will struggle to reach 1.8 million units which compares with 2.3 million sales in pre-pandemic 2019.
'On the plus side, the second half of this year could see a more general return of consumer and business confidence as pandemic effects diminish further. By the middle of 2022, the UK economy could conceivably be back to its pre-Covid level if all goes well, with a new car market heading towards 2 million units for the year. Risks will be ever-present though.'
Disclaimer
GlobalData plc published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:26:08 UTC.