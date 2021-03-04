Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : UK auto sector looks to second half of year for real recovery

03/04/2021 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
04 Mar 2021
UK auto sector looks to second half of year for real recovery Posted in Automotive

Following the news that the UK's new car market was down 35.5% in the month of February, according to data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT);

David Leggett, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'February's weak car sales result was no great surprise given lockdown restrictions and it is to the retailers' credit that the decline was kept down to 35%, supported by 'click and collect' innovations.

'Yesterday's Budget statement underlines the challenges ahead for the UK economy as it navigates a recovery phase of uncertain magnitude. UK car retailers face ongoing lockdown restrictions until at least April 12th and the return of demand won't replace the heavy loss of car sales - estimated at £23 billion - over the past year. The UK car market this year will struggle to reach 1.8 million units which compares with 2.3 million sales in pre-pandemic 2019.

'On the plus side, the second half of this year could see a more general return of consumer and business confidence as pandemic effects diminish further. By the middle of 2022, the UK economy could conceivably be back to its pre-Covid level if all goes well, with a new car market heading towards 2 million units for the year. Risks will be ever-present though.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:27aGLOBALDATA  : UK auto sector looks to second half of year for real recovery
PU
04:31aGLOBALDATA  : COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation timeline for pharm..
PU
02:27aGLOBALDATA  : Boeing's Loyal Wingman induction to support Australian aerospace d..
PU
03/03GLOBALDATA  : EdTech startups help China dominate GlobalData's list of top five ..
PU
03/03GLOBALDATA  : Weak policy framework key challenge for EV growth in Australia, sa..
PU
03/03GLOBALDATA  : Australia will lead Asia-Pacific mobile communication segment grow..
PU
03/03GLOBALDATA  : Huge fiscal support announced in Budget 2021 to aid the UK economy..
PU
03/03GLOBALDATA  : UK budget to spur green competition and positive feedback loop for..
PU
03/03GLOBALDATA  : Veganism's influence on the travel industry will grow, says Global..
PU
03/03GLOBALDATA  : APAC pet care market moving towards ready-made food to conserve ti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,7x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 1 416 M 1 980 M 1 973 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 200,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-12.09%1 980
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.67%78 596
RELX PLC-4.46%46 142
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.23%43 468
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.32%20 882
EQUIFAX INC.-13.87%20 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ