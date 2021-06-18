GlobalData : UK grocery sales fall, but foodservice and personal care brands to reap the summer benefits, says GlobalData

Following today's news (18 June) that UK retail sales fell as consumers returned to dining out, Ryan Whittaker, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Hospitality and foodservice are benefiting from the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions, which has provided opportunities for thousands of people to eat out of the home. We can also expect June's results to be even more noticeable as better weather drives people out to beer gardens and al fresco dining.

'When analyzing UK consumers, GlobalData found that 46% of participants reported that eating and drinking outside the home is appealing because there is a greater variety of dishes or cuisines available than at home. In addition, a similar proportion of UK consumers cited the superior quality and taste, and the convenience of the experience. We can conclude that many consumers have become bored, tired and surprisingly time-scarce while dealing with lockdown and are hungering for more opportunities to eat out safely. The country's successful vaccination program and the warmer weather have coincided with the relaxation of restrictions, and pubs and restaurants are reaping the rewards.

'If the UK market continues along this path, we can expect to see a number of categories start to pick up alongside foodservice. Hygiene, grooming and personal care products are likely to pick up as people start to invest more in their appearance and scent following months of lockdown cocooning.

'It will be vital for brands in these challenging times to serve UK consumers in developing countries by giving them relaxing and entertaining environments that provide them with convenience and safety, while focusing on high-quality cuisines that they can't make at home.'

*Survey data taken from GlobalData's 2021 Q1 Consumer Survey, March 2021