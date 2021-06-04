Log in
GlobalData : UK set to bolster quantum credentials, says GlobalData

06/04/2021 | 11:15am EDT
04 Jun 2021
UK set to bolster quantum credentials, says GlobalData Posted in Thematic Research

Following the news that a £210m AI and quantum computing centre will be opened at Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation by the UK Government and IBM:

Sam Holt, Analyst, Thematic Research at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'The UK is clearly keen to position itself as a quantum frontrunner. While China and the US are racing ahead, the Hartree centre announcement demonstrates that the UK Government views quantum as a priority - and with good reason.

'Quantum computing and AI are two technologies that go hand in hand. A fully-fledged, error-corrected quantum computer (not anticipated to be achieved until the end of this decade) would pave the way to an AI that is significantly more efficient than current generations. This could revolutionize industries such as logistics and manufacturing. Large traffic jams, for instance, could become a thing of the past with quantum-enabled routing algorithms. This is not something the UK Government would like to see developed elsewhere.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 193 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net Debt 2021 46,3 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 858 M 2 621 M 2 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,89x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 575,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,41%
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC15.38%2 621
S&P GLOBAL INC.16.01%91 862
RELX PLC3.24%50 307
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.90%48 700
MSCI INC.3.46%38 078
EQUIFAX INC.18.74%27 867