GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
GlobalData : With CubeSat launch, Australia continues path on defense technological advancement, says GlobalData

03/25/2021 | 02:09am EDT
25 Mar 2021
With CubeSat launch, Australia continues path on defense technological advancement, says GlobalData Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

Following the news that Australia has launched the M2 Mission from New Zealand that will separate from the electron rocket in Earth's lower orbit and split into two smaller CubeSats - M2-A and M2-B, and engage in formation flying;

Mathew George, Ph.D, Analyst, Aerospace, Defense and Security at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'It is the most complex CubeSat mission and the results of the tests that await these satellites will be something of significant interest for all parties involved. The tests include formation flying, satellite control mechanisms, space domain awareness, inter-satellite communications along with some things. Results obtained from this launch and the resultant future advancements will help Australia to develop its own network of satellites to function as a system to provide situational information at hand.

'In a statement, Air Vice Marshal Catherine Roberts highlighted that building of such sovereign space capabilities was critical for Australia's security as it depends on space infrastructure for resource management, secure communications and data collection during extreme weather events and bushfires.

'Australia's development of sovereign capabilities has received a boost with support from the government that is in line with recent developments across the region. South Korea, for instance, launched a satellite on the 22 March 2021 and is supporting further development through Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) with launches scheduled in 2023 through 2025. For Korea, this is supposed to be a significant step for its private-led 'New Space' domestic space industry and is to mark a shift towards a domestic private space industry.

'With support from the government and advances for programs like Boeing's Loyal Wingman, Australia's local aerospace and defense industry only stands to benefit. In line with this, there will be different offerings from the local industry, and possibly a new entrant to provide services and technologies to other parts of the world.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,6x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 1 610 M 2 211 M 2 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
