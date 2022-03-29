GlobalData : reveals list of top Twitter influential voices on cryptocurrency in Q1 2022

Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO of the World's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has emerged as the most influential cryptocurrency expert based on 'Total engagements per post' on Twitter during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Zhao mostly shares updates on investment in cryptocurrency, crypto wallet, metaverse and NFT. His most popular tweet on crypto topic during Q1 2022 was:

"I believe #bitcoin is the most efficient financial network in existence ever. In terms of cost per value transacted or stored; cost per the level of reliability and resilience."

15, 220 Likes, 2,328 Retweets

Total engagement per post is the ratio of total engagements (sum of total likes and total retweets) and total posts, shared by influencers on Twitter on 'cryptocurrency' topic during the period.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "In Q1, the conversations among cryptocurrency experts surged the most when cryptocurrency became a subplot after the invasion of Russia on Ukraine as millions of relief funding were raised in cryptos for Ukraine while Russia also adopted cryptos.

"Top influencers felt that the adoption of cryptocurrency by Russia during the ongoing conflict is a strategic decision to bypass the effect of imposed sanctions as not only businesses but also individuals have started swapping from the Russian currency Ruble to digital currency."

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has emerged as the next most influential voice on Twitter. Buterin is also the writer of 'Bitcoin Magazine'.

One of his most popular tweets on bitcoin: "My views today: sure, Bitcoin's decentralization would let it still *survive* under a super-hostile regulatory climate, but it could not *thrive*. Successful censorship resistance strategy requires a combination of technological robustness and public legitimacy." 2,585 Likes, 161 Retweets

Anthony Pompliano, investor at Pomp Investments, ranked third among the top influencers on crypto. Pompliano, an entrepreneur and investor, has already invested in more than100 early-stage companies. Pompliano usually likes to share his opinion on the adoption of cryptos by countries/governments as he looks bitcoin as a mode to financial freedom for global investors.