  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : reveals top 10 cruise influencers on Twitter in Q2 2021

08/02/2021 | 05:02am EDT
02 Aug 2021
GlobalData reveals top 10 cruise influencers on Twitter in Q2 2021 Posted in Business Fundamentals

GlobalData's Cruise Influencer Platform, which tracks about 100 leading industry experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, revealed Doug Parker, Producer / Host of Cruise Radio Podcast and Cruise News Today, as the top cruise influencer during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. He largely shares news, reviews, weekly podcast with insider tips, interviews and reviews from actual cruise travellers.

James Walker, Miami Maritime Lawyer & Publisher of Cruise Law News, emerged as the next top influencer among the discussions on cruise with an influencer score of 99. He largely tweets about cruise ships and issues that involve maritime laws like cruise accidents, injuries, crimes, disappearances, fires, and their collisions on the high seas. Don and Heidi, the award-winning travel writers, ranked third with influencer score of 98.

Among influencer discussions, Royal Caribbean Cruises (Royal Caribbean), Carnival Corporation & Carnival plc (Carnival Corporation) and MSC Cruises S.A. (MSC Cruises) emerged as most mentioned companies on Twitter during the period.

Smitarani Tripathy, Influencer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Influencers are optimistic as the cruise industry is set to resume operations after a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of fully vaccinated adults continues to rise, several cruise lines have decided to resume services to help restore travellers' confidence.'

Royal Caribbean replaced Carnival Corporation to emerge as the most mentioned cruise line among influencer conversations on Twitter during Q2 2021 when compared to the previous quarter. Influencer discussions around Royal Caribbean surged in June, when the company announced to restart its cruise services from Florida and Texas during July-August months, with fully vaccinated crew and guests.

Influencer conversations around MSC Cruises spiked in April, when the company announced to restart program across Europe and Mediterranean.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
