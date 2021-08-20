Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GlobalData : reveals top 20 beauty influencers on Twitter during Q2 2021

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
20 Aug 2021
GlobalData reveals top 20 beauty influencers on Twitter during Q2 2021 Posted in Business Fundamentals

The COVID-19 pandemic has sprinkled a bittersweet experience for beauty and skincare industry as sales were affected due to widespread store closures, but the silver lining emerged from increasing interest in beauty routines for skincare and haircare. Against this backdrop, GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has ranked the top beauty influencers during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, based on their performance and engagement on Twitter.

GlobalData's Beauty Influencer Platform, which tracks the top 200 beauty experts and their discussions pertaining to beauty innovations, emerging trends, topics and companies, ranked Charlotte Tilbury, Founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd, as the top beauty influencer in Q2 2021. Tilbury is not only a Makeup Artist but also Contributing Editor for British Vogue, and Global Ambassador for Women for Women International. She largely shares updates on skincare and makeup on Twitter.

Dave Lackie emerged as the next top influencer among the beauty experts with an influencer score of 88. Lackie is the Founder and Editor of Beauty Departure Magazine, a luxury beauty digital magazine. He is also a beauty expert on Citytv's Cityline TV show, where he discusses about new trends and innovations on beauty. His key focus areas are luxury makeup, skin care and perfume.

Christine Mielke, Founder and Editor Chief of Temptalia LLC, was ranked third with an influencer score of 63 on GlobalData Beauty Influencer Platform. She is a full-time beauty blogger and recently teamed up with Sydney Grace beauty brand, as a makeup reviewer.

Smitarani Tripathy, Influencer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: ''Virtual artist', 'Makeup', and 'Skincare' were the most mentioned keywords among beauty influencer discussions on Twitter during Q2 2021. The discussions revealed that makeup and beauty brands have shifted to virtual beauty consultations with customers with virtual artists due to the pandemic, to enhance their online sales and consultation experience for beauty, makeup and skincare.

'By following the list of top beauty influencers, which includes not only beauty experts, but also beauty bloggers and makeup artists, one can track the popular and emerging trends of the industry on a regular basis for better informed decision-making in different fields of beauty.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
