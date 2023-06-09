Advanced search
Leading edible oil analyst James Fry resigns after company acquisition
RE
06/06Globaldata : MR-aided radiation technology to alleviate cancer treatment burden in India, says GlobalData
PU
06/02Globaldata : Top 20 APAC tech firms overcome challenges with modest revenue growth in 2022, reveals GlobalData
PU
Leading edible oil analyst James Fry resigns after company acquisition

06/09/2023 | 12:32am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Prominent edible oil analyst James Fry, a fixture for decades in the tight-knit palm oil sector, has resigned from his agribusiness consultancy LMC International following its acquisition by a UK-based information services company.

Fry, who was chairman of LMC, confirmed to Reuters his resignation but declined to comment due to the terms of his departure.

In December 2021, GlobalData announced its acquisition of LMC to expand its sector coverage and intelligence capabilities.

Founded by Fry in 1980, LMC focuses on agriculture and the agribusiness sector with offices in Oxford, England, as well as New York and Kuala Lumpur.

A headline speaker at some of the world's largest edible oil conferences, Fry played a lead role in the consultancy's research. His price forecasts and market analysis, particularly on the palm oil sector, were widely-watched and often market-moving. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Tony Munroe and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
