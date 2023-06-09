Leading edible oil analyst James Fry resigns after company acquisition

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Prominent edible oil
analyst James Fry, a fixture for decades in the tight-knit palm
oil sector, has resigned from his agribusiness consultancy LMC
International following its acquisition by a UK-based
information services company.
Fry, who was chairman of LMC, confirmed to Reuters his
resignation but declined to comment due to the terms of his
departure.
In December 2021, GlobalData announced its
acquisition of LMC to expand its sector coverage and
intelligence capabilities.
Founded by Fry in 1980, LMC focuses on agriculture and the
agribusiness sector with offices in Oxford, England, as well as
New York and Kuala Lumpur.
A headline speaker at some of the world's largest edible oil
conferences, Fry played a lead role in the consultancy's
research. His price forecasts and market analysis, particularly
on the palm oil sector, were widely-watched and often
market-moving.
