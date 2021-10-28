Log in
Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in automotive sector for Q1-Q3 2021, finds GlobalData

10/28/2021
28 Oct 2021
Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in automotive sector for Q1-Q3 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis have been found by GlobalData to be the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the automotive sector for Q1-Q3 2021 by value and volume, respectively. The leading data and analytics company's Financial Deals Database reveals that Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised on four deals worth $9.1bn - the highest value among all advisers tracked. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume, having advised on nine deals worth $8.4bn. A total of 629 M&A deals were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2021.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Automotive M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2021', deal value for the automotive sector increased by 227.6%, from $29bn during Q1-Q3 2020 to $95bn in Q1-Q3 2021.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Kirkland & Ellis, despite leading by volume, lagged behind its peers in terms of deal value and had to settle for fourth position by value.

"Meanwhile, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison managed to top the list by value as it advised on a higher number of big-ticket deals. While Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised on three deals valued more than or equal to $1bn, Kirkland & Ellis advised on two such deals."

Covington & Burling occupied the second position in terms of value, with two deals worth $8.8bn, followed by Ropes & Gray, with four deals worth $8.5bn. Kirkland & Ellis occupied the fourth position by value, followed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with two deals worth $8.4bn.

Baker McKenzie occupied the second position in terms of volume, with eight deals worth $5bn, followed by CMS, with six deals (values not disclosed). Sidley Austin ranked fourth in terms of volume, with five deals worth $5.6bn, and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison occupied fifth position by volume.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
