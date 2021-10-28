Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in automotive sector for Q1-Q3 2021, finds GlobalData

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis have been found by GlobalData to be the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the automotive sector for Q1-Q3 2021 by value and volume, respectively. The leading data and analytics company's Financial Deals Database reveals that Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised on four deals worth $9.1bn - the highest value among all advisers tracked. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume, having advised on nine deals worth $8.4bn. A total of 629 M&A deals were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2021.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Automotive M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2021', deal value for the automotive sector increased by 227.6%, from $29bn during Q1-Q3 2020 to $95bn in Q1-Q3 2021.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Kirkland & Ellis, despite leading by volume, lagged behind its peers in terms of deal value and had to settle for fourth position by value.

"Meanwhile, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison managed to top the list by value as it advised on a higher number of big-ticket deals. While Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised on three deals valued more than or equal to $1bn, Kirkland & Ellis advised on two such deals."

Covington & Burling occupied the second position in terms of value, with two deals worth $8.8bn, followed by Ropes & Gray, with four deals worth $8.5bn. Kirkland & Ellis occupied the fourth position by value, followed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with two deals worth $8.4bn.

Baker McKenzie occupied the second position in terms of volume, with eight deals worth $5bn, followed by CMS, with six deals (values not disclosed). Sidley Austin ranked fourth in terms of volume, with five deals worth $5.6bn, and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison occupied fifth position by volume.