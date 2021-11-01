|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
192 M
262 M
262 M
|Net income 2021
|
27,9 M
38,1 M
38,1 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
50,8 M
69,4 M
69,4 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|61,4x
|Yield 2021
|1,32%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 622 M
2 220 M
2 218 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|8,73x
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,03x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 472
|Free-Float
|30,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|
1 375,00 GBX
|Average target price
|
1 592,50 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,8%