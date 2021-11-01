Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
04:57aRecent announcement of GE Healthcare's Q3 results has indicated a decline in year-over-..
PU
01:27aPeru requires private investors to ramp up natural gas production and accelerate transi..
PU
12:57aByteDance warms up to resume hiring in India; eyes EdTech, finds GlobalData
PU
12:47aEnterprise security spending in Australia to increase at 6.7% CAGR over 2020-2025, reve..
PU
10/29Consumer industry becomes hotbed for synthetic biology applications, says GlobalData
PU
10/29Metaverse finds favor beyond tech companies, observes GlobalData
PU
10/29ALS pipeline suffers a major hit following Biogen's tofersen phase III trial failure, s..
PU
10/29Active ‘metaverse' jobs on a high, hiring not confined to technology companies al..
PU
10/29Australia enterprise mobility market to reach US$1.4bn in 2025, forecasts GlobalData
PU
10/29Growing unicorn club helps India raise US$23.4bn VC funding during Q1-Q3 2021, finds Gl..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 1 622 M 2 220 M 2 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 375,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.73%2 220
S&P GLOBAL INC.44.24%114 213
RELX PLC26.30%59 748
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION42.90%59 538
MSCI INC.48.90%54 817
EQUIFAX INC.43.87%33 847