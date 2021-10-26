Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in consumer sector for Q1-Q3 2021, finds GlobalData

10/26/2021 | 09:46am EDT
26 Oct 2021
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in consumer sector for Q1-Q3 2021, finds GlobalData

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were found by GlobalData to be the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the consumer sector for Q1-Q3 2021 by value and volume, respectively. The leading data and analytic company notes that Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised on 16 deals worth $36.9bn in the period - the highest among all advisers tracked. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led by deal volume, having advised on 58 deals worth $19bn. GlobalData's deal database registered a total 2,854 M&A deals announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2021.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Consumer M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2021', deal value for the sector increased by 89.2% from $167bn during Q1-Q3 2020 to $316bn during Q1-Q3 2021.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Both Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were clear winners by value and volume, respectively, and both hit milestones for the Q1-Q3 2021 period. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was the only firm that managed to cross the $30bn mark, while Kirkland & Ellis was the only firm to advise on more than 50 deals.

"Kirkland & Ellis secured the fourth rank by value. Meanwhile, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett did not feature among the top ten by volume."

Latham & Watkins occupied the second position in terms of value with 43 deals worth $28.2bn, followed by Blake Cassels & Graydon with 15 deals worth $20.3bn. Kirkland & Ellis occupied the fourth position by value, followed by Davis Polk & Wardwell with 16 deals worth $17.4bn.

Latham & Watkins also occupied the second position in terms of volume, followed by Allen & Overy with 34 deals worth $1.6bn, CMS with 33 deals worth $2.1bn and Jones Day with 30 deals worth $1.8bn.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
