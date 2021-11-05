Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The sports industry needs to step up its game on ESG, says GlobalData

11/05/2021 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
05 Nov 2021
The sports industry needs to step up its game on ESG, says GlobalData Posted in Sport

The impact of climate change on sport is undeniable, with events being canceled or postponed due to extreme weather patterns. In light of COP26, and ahead of the upcoming 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar, which has one of the world's hottest climates, it is time to think about how leagues and clubs can mitigate the impact of climate change on their industry, as well as set a good example on environment, social and governance (ESG), says GlobalData. However, the leading data and analytics company notes that this is easier said than done.

The Sport for Climate Action Framework, led by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has attracted 244 signatures. Despite this, there is no sign of a weakening relationship between sports companies and high carbon sponsorship. In 2021 alone, the value of high carbon sponsorship deals amounts to an estimated $951m, according to GlobalData figures.

GlobalData's report, 'ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Sport - Thematic Research', notes that divestment from fossil fuels and high carbon products is crucial to tackling environmental issues in the sports industry.

Charlotte Newton, Analyst with Thematic Research Team at GlobalData, says: "The sports industry is both a driver and reflector of societal thinking and could lead the way on ESG. Brands should tap into social movements, such as athletic activism, which are popular with a younger consumer base. Giving more exposure to underrepresented sporting areas, such as women in sport, opens leagues and tournaments to new audiences and develops commercial potential. Social movements should be considered a win-win situation as they can present financial opportunities for leagues, clubs, and their sponsors.

"However, sportswashing, the practice whereby an individual, group, corporation, or nation-state uses sport to improve its reputation, and poor governance remain key issues in the industry. The industry is a long way off setting a good example when it comes to ESG, despite token gestures such as the recent NFL email scandal, which led to Jon Gruden's resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders, and teams traveling thousands of miles for meaningless exhibition games. Carbon neutral pledges mean very little when you have mega events where billions are spent on the construction of new stadia instead of focusing on redevelopment. Overall, the sports industry needs to put its money where its mouth is."

Case studies highlighting the challenges of ESG in sport include:

  • Volvo Ocean Race using its global platform to highlight the impact of plastic and pollution on the ocean's wildlife.
  • Uefa's continued strong relationship with Gazprom, and soccer's overall affiliation with high carbon industries.
  • Puma leading the way on promoting women in sport, partnering with renowned sports organization 'Women Win'.
  • How stadiums across the globe are adapting to their changing environmental, introducing more eco-friendly measures such as cutting out plastic.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:27:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:28aThe sports industry needs to step up its game on ESG, says GlobalData
PU
09:28aWest Europe light vehicle market set for 28% October fall, says GlobalData
PU
11/04China to lead Asia LNG regasification capacity additions through 2025, forecasts Global..
PU
11/04Methane pledge falls flat as biggest polluters fail to sign non-binding commitment, say..
PU
11/04VC data shows challenge of unlocking private finance for climate change solutions, says..
PU
11/04Microsoft's small steady steps will help make it a metaverse leader, says GlobalData
PU
11/04LivaNova's Q3 financials exceed expectations, says GlobalData
PU
11/04The ‘climatarian' marks next dietary trend in wake of COP26
PU
11/04Global vehicle market set for disappointing result in 2021, says GlobalData
PU
11/04Loss of JD Sports' expertise leaves Footasylum's future in question, says GlobalData
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2021 61,0 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,2x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 1 510 M 2 039 M 2 030 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,28x
EV / Sales 2022 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 280,00 GBX
Average target price 1 723,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-1.83%2 039
S&P GLOBAL INC.40.77%111 465
RELX PLC31.94%61 577
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION42.23%58 685
MSCI INC.48.18%54 553
EQUIFAX INC.44.04%34 719