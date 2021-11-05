Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlobalData Plc
  News
  Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

UK enterprise telecoms market sees upsurge in competition, says GlobalData

11/05/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
05 Nov 2021
UK enterprise telecoms market sees upsurge in competition, says GlobalData Posted in Technology

Already highly competitive, the addition of well-funded alternative network and service providers is great news for UK enterprises.

Robert Pritchard, Senior Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

"The UK enterprise telecoms market is arguably the most competitive in the world, having been one of the first to open up to competition. The recent addition of well-funded alternative infrastructure providers sees it enter a new phase, with business customers able to choose from a wide range of providers either with their own infrastructure, or reselling services on the top of others' networks.

"It is still early days for some new competitors, but they have seized the moment - and investment - to challenge established network operators like BT and Virgin Media/O2. Most notable has been CityFibre, which has partnerships with Vodafone, TalkTalk and a host of ISPs such as Zen Internet. £4bn in planned network investment by 2025 underlines this disruptor's impact on the market.

"CityFibre is not alone, however, as other challengers like Giganet and Neos Networks are also building out networks - and then there are literally hundreds (if not thousands) of resellers touting for enterprise business.

"In such a dynamic market, the 'big three' (BT, Vodafone, Virgin Media/O2) will look to use their brand strength, depth/breadth of portfolio and human resources to dominate, but they will be kept on their toes by challengers from all angles - be it value-added resellers, systems integrators, master agents, or OTT (over-the-top) providers including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Zoom and others, either directly or via partners.

"The UK enterprise telecoms service provider market is overcrowded and it will continue to consolidate and re-invent itself. In the meantime, UK plc benefits from choice, competitive pricing and service innovations."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 17:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2021 61,0 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,2x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 1 510 M 2 039 M 2 037 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,28x
EV / Sales 2022 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 280,00 GBX
Average target price 1 723,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-6.23%2 039
S&P GLOBAL INC.40.77%111 465
RELX PLC31.94%61 577
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION42.23%58 685
MSCI INC.48.18%54 553
EQUIFAX INC.44.04%34 719