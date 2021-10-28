Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US firms' crypto sentiments were higher than Chinese counterparts in Q3 2021, says GlobalData

10/28/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Oct 2021
US firms' crypto sentiments were higher than Chinese counterparts in Q3 2021, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

US companies' sentiments around cryptocurrencies overtook Chinese companies in Q2 2021, following the Mainland Government's crackdown. While sentiments for both US and Chinese firms declined in Q3 2021 as companies were left reeling from the clampdown, US companies' sentiments remained higher than their Chinese counterparts, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Rinaldo Pereira, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "'Geopolitics' was a key point of discussion around crypto for US companies in 2021 and impacted sentiments for most companies. However, mentions of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) around crypto nearly doubled in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021 for US firms. This suggests that US companies were more optimistic compared to their Chinese counterparts - who are facing the brunt of the government's crackdown."

Chinese firms' sentiments were also impacted by 'Geopolitics' as well as 'China Impact'. These were among the top themes being discussed around crypto in 2021. Additionally, 'Regulations' was among the top crypto keywords mentioned by companies from Mainland China.

George Monaghan, Analyst at GlobalData's thematic team, suggests that the Chinese Government's anti-crypto sentiment is likely to have further devastating impacts on the crypto sector. However, Monaghan added that only actual legislation can have adverse impacts.

Pereira concludes: "Following the news around the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowing bitcoin futures, crypto sentiments for US companies are likely to be positively impacted. That said, companies continue to consider crypto to be a risk. US firms' mentions of crypto as a risk almost tripled during Q1-Q3 2021 compared to the same period last year."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:34aPaul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers ..
PU
11:34aUS firms' crypto sentiments were higher than Chinese counterparts in Q3 2021, says Glob..
PU
11:14aPowder River's ramp up in drilling activities could signify the end of a year-long down..
PU
10:45aTV-inspired beauty taps into millennials' nostalgia, just in time for Halloween, says G..
PU
08:33aCoca-Cola sales rejuvenate to pre-COVID-19 volumes as its grip on the market holds fast..
PU
08:23aAmericans are projected to spend $160.1 billion on secondhand items in 2021, according ..
PU
04:13aChinese startups dominate APAC VC landscape with US$72bn funding during Q1-Q3 2021, rev..
PU
01:51aAddition of SGLT2 inhibitor with improved efficacy will be able to address demands of T..
PU
10/27Facebook sentiments down 3% QoQ in Q4 2021 despite metaverse mentions, says GlobalData
PU
10/27Fixed voice to drag down Thailand fixed communications services revenue through 2026, f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 1 622 M 2 227 M 2 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 375,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.73%2 227
S&P GLOBAL INC.40.72%111 429
RELX PLC25.75%59 675
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION40.27%58 699
MSCI INC.42.66%52 516
EQUIFAX INC.40.52%32 616