As the landscape of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations continues to evolve, it is essential for companies to stay ahead of the curve and adapt their strategies accordingly.

During this insightful webinar, our panel of experts Christopher Papadopoullos, Senior Analyst in GlobalData's Thematic Intelligence team, Grace Fan, Managing Director of Global Policy Research And Disruptive Themes Research at TS Lombard, and Thematic Intelligence Analyst Amalia Maiden, will delve into the emerging phase of ESG and explore the key trends and challenges shaping the corporate world.

Carbon Pricing and Mandatory ESG Reporting

ESG Due Diligence

Navigating Regulatory Attention

Global Decarbonization Efforts

The second phase of ESG has arrived, changing the agenda around environmental reporting from a voluntary regime to a mandatory one. Transparency will no longer be driven by consumer pressure but by government mandates.

It means tougher new environmental laws are on the way relating to mandatory reporting, carbon pricing, and carbon import tariffs, as well as more state support and investment in clean energy technologies.

ESG 2.0 will be less forgiving of poor performers, especially on environmental issues. This webinar will discuss why those companies that fall behind on decarbonization will pay the price in higher costs and lost sales and will explain what companies' next steps should be.

Papadopoullos comments: "It is no longer enough to have an ESG strategy focused on reporting and setting targets for some distant future date. Companies need to show that they are taking action on ESG issues, especially emissions, across their complete value chain and not simply their own operations. Those that cannot produce robust ESG data, especially emissions data, will struggle to trade internationally, even if they are not covered by mandatory reporting requirements. Those companies that cannot provide low-carbon goods and services will be the ones that miss out on growth opportunities."

