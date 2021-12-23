Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GFS   KYG393871085

GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.

(GFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMD amends GlobalFoundries deal, will buy $2.1 bln worth of wafers

12/23/2021 | 05:37pm EST
A sign of AMD is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chip firm Advanced Micro Devices will acquire about $2.1 billion of silicon wafers from GlobalFoundries from 2022 through 2025 in an amended agreement, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May. Wafers are the large discs of silicon on which computer chips are made.

GlobalFoundries was created when AMD spun off its chip factory operations in 2009 and has supplied AMD since then. However, GlobalFoundries in 2018 decided to quit pursuing leading edge chipmaking technologies.

Since then, AMD has turned to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to supply the most critical sections of its computer processors called "chiplets." Even though TSMC has become its primary supplier, AMD still relies on some components from GlobalFoundries to tie its chips together. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 1.57% 146.14 Delayed Quote.56.89%
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC. -1.15% 61.71 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.84% 726.61 Real-time Quote.19.51%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.00% 606 End-of-day quote.14.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 551 M - -
Net income 2021 -302 M - -
Net cash 2021 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 995 M 32 995 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,01x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Caulfield Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Reeder Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Yahia Al-Idrissi Chairman
Gregory Bartlett SVP-Technology, Engineering & Quality
Elissa E. Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.0.00%33 380
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.76.50%135 338
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.88.56%28 288
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.109.17%20 805
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-18.49%12 605
DISCO CORPORATION-1.15%10 794