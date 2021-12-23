AMD amends GlobalFoundries deal, will buy $2.1 bln worth of wafers

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chip firm Advanced Micro Devices
will acquire about $2.1 billion of silicon wafers from
GlobalFoundries from 2022 through 2025 in an amended agreement,
according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between
2022 and 2024, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission in May. Wafers are the large discs of
silicon on which computer chips are made.
GlobalFoundries was created when AMD spun off its chip
factory operations in 2009 and has supplied AMD since then.
However, GlobalFoundries in 2018 decided to quit pursuing
leading edge chipmaking technologies.
Since then, AMD has turned to Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co to supply the most critical sections
of its computer processors called "chiplets." Even though TSMC
has become its primary supplier, AMD still relies on some
components from GlobalFoundries to tie its chips together.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in
San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)