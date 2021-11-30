GLOBALFOUNDRIES : Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include express and implied "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business strategy and plans, and market trends, opportunities and positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, our business could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to it; the market for our products may develop more slowly than expected or than it has in the past; our operating results may fluctuate more than expected; there may be significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows related to our revenue recognition or otherwise; a network or data security incident that allows unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers' data could damage our reputation; we could experience interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology, including a service outage; and global economic conditions could deteriorate. For further discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please see "Risk Factors" contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing market, and new risks may emerge from time to time. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are based on our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and projections in light of information currently available to us, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward- looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any information or any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, subsequent events, or any other circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry and business. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

In addition to the financial information presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), this presentation includes the following non-IFRS metrics: adjusted gross profit, adjusted

EBITDA, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS. We define adjusted gross profit (loss) as gross profit (loss) adjusted for share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of interest expense, tax expense, depreciation, amortization adjusted for share-based compensation expense, one-time transaction gains and associated expenses, one-time restructuring charges and litigation settlements. We define adjusted operating profit (loss) as profit (loss) from operations adjusted for share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted EPS as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding.

We believe that in addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, these non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business and the underlying trends that are affecting our performance. These non-IFRS financial measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance that excludes certain gains, losses and non-cash charges that occur relatively infrequently and/or that we consider to be unrelated to our core operations. These non-IFRS measures are used by both our management and our board of directors, together with the comparable IFRS information, in evaluating our current performance and planning future business activities.

We believe that these non-IFRS measures, when used in conjunction with our IFRS financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry. However, non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Our presentation of non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently, which may limit their usefulness as a comparative measure.

GlobalFoundries © 2021 All Rights Reserved