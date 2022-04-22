Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFS   KYG393871085

GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.

(GFS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
52.04 USD   -2.16%
08:31aGlobalFoundries Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Transfer of Ownership of East Fishkill, NY Facility to onsemi
PR
04/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts GlobalFoundries' Price Target to $70 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/19GLOBALFOUNDRIES : Celebrating the Power of Giving at GF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalFoundries Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Transfer of Ownership of East Fishkill, NY Facility to onsemi

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALTA, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), for onsemi's proposed acquisition of GF's East Fishkill, NY site and fabrication facilities announced in 2019.

The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies all of the necessary regulatory requirements and the transaction is on track to close at the end of 2022 as planned.

The three-year transition period has enabled GF to further optimize its assets globally as it intensified investments in the differentiated technologies that are fueling the company's growth while securing a long-term future for the East Fishkill facility and its employees.

About GF

GlobalFoundries® (GF®) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalfoundries-announces-expiration-of-the-hart-scott-rodino-waiting-period-for-transfer-of-ownership-of-east-fishkill-ny-facility-to-onsemi-301530791.html

SOURCE GlobalFoundries (GF)


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
08:31aGlobalFoundries Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Transf..
PR
04/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts GlobalFoundries' Price Target to $70 From $78, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
04/19GLOBALFOUNDRIES : Celebrating the Power of Giving at GF
PU
04/14Most Semiconductor-Focused Companies Seen Meeting, Exceeding H1 Results Despite Headwin..
MT
04/11Chipmaker Ampere confidentially files for U.S. IPO
RE
04/05GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Financial Result..
GL
03/25Tech Down, Paring Gains from March Rebound -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/15INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION OF WOM : Q&A with 2022 STEP Ahead Award Winner Sylvia Chan
PU
03/07TRANSCRIPT : GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom..
CI
03/07MORE COMPUTE POWER, BETTER CONNECTIV : Combining Proven CMOS Chip Fabrication with Silicon..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
More recommendations