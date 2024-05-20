May 19, 2024

Industry veteran to expand company's business development and strategic partnerships in Asia with focus on China

Beijing, China,May 20, 2024 - GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF) today announced the appointment of industry and company veteran, Kay Chai (KC) Ang, as President of Asia and Chairman of China. With over 30 years of semiconductor foundry experience, Mr. Ang will lead new business development and strategic partnerships across Asia with a focus on China.

Mr. Ang joined GF in 2010 and has served in a variety of senior leadership roles for the company including most recently as Chief Manufacturing Officer with responsibility for GF's global sites as well as previously as head of all GF's Singapore operations.

Prior to joining GF, Mr. Ang held senior leadership positions at Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing, including Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing with responsibility for global sales, marketing, services, customer support and regional business operations.

Mr. Ang has been a key player in the growth of Singapore's chip industry. He serves on the Board of the National Research Foundation in Singapore and is the Chairman of the SEMI Southeast Asia Regional Advisory Board.

"At GF, we leverage our global footprint to provide our customers with the secure, essential chips they need, where they want them produced," said Niels Anderskouv, Chief Business Officer at GF. "Given his more than 30 years experience coupled with his long-standing relationships with some of Asia's most senior semiconductor industry leaders, KC is the ideal leader to drive customer engagements and partnerships across Asia and accelerate GF's business growth within the China market in particular."

"I am excited about this next stage of my career. I am looking forward to partnering with my commercial, technical and product management colleagues to expand GF's relationships and be a trusted, dependable partner for our customers," said KC Ang, President, Asia & Chairman, China at GF. "The differentiated technology solutions that we offer combined with our manufacturing excellence, especially in key end markets such as automotive, make us a perfect partner for fast growing customers in Asia. In addition, we are responding to many of our existing multi-national customers who are looking for ways to partner with GF to serve the growing demands of their Chinese end customers with high quality manufacturing and essential chip technologies."

###

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development, and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. Or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Luana Low

+65 9106 3469

[email protected]

