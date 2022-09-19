Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFS   KYG393871085

GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.

(GFS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
57.61 USD   -1.50%
08:36aGlobalFoundries Joins the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)
PR
09/08TRANSCRIPT : GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, Sep-08-2022 08:15 AM
CI
09/05Archer Materials Limited and GlobalFoundries to Advance 12CQ Chip Fabrication
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalFoundries Joins the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)

09/19/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALTA, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that the company has been added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector IndexSM (SOXSM), effective Monday, September 19, 2022.

"We are proud to take our place on the Semiconductor Sector Index amongst other leading semiconductor companies," said David Reeder, CFO of GF. "Since our successful public listing on Nasdaq in October 2021, our growth strategy continues to drive a clear demand for, and confidence in, our differentiated solutions and company."

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector IndexSM (SOXSM) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index composed of the 30 largest eligible semiconductor companies listed in the U.S., ranked by market capitalization. For a complete listing of companies view the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.

About GF

GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless require by law. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalfoundries-joins-the-phlx-semiconductor-sector-index-sox-301626785.html

SOURCE GlobalFoundries (GF)


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
08:36aGlobalFoundries Joins the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)
PR
09/08TRANSCRIPT : GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conferenc..
CI
09/05Archer Materials Limited and GlobalFoundries to Advance 12CQ Chip Fabrication
CI
09/01TRANSCRIPT : GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Confere..
CI
08/25GlobalFoundries Appoints Pradheepa Raman Chief People Officer
MT
08/25GlobalFoundries Names Pradheepa Raman as Chief People Officer
PR
08/25Globalfoundries Inc. Appoints Pradheepa Raman as Chief People Officer, Effective Septem..
CI
08/19GLOBALFOUNDRIES : Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
08/12S&P 500, Nasdaq close up 4th straight week as optimism grows
RE
08/12S&P 500, Nasdaq close up 4th straight week as optimism grows
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
More recommendations