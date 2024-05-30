MALTA, N.Y., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) has been named to USA Today’s “America’s Climate Leaders 2024” list. GF’s inclusion on the list, announced today and viewable here, is the latest recognition of the company’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.



“Our team works every day to find new efficiencies and innovate new ways to minimize our impact on the environment. It’s fundamental to who we are as a company,” said Brian Raley, director of sustainability at GF. “We are proud to have our efforts recognized by USA Today and to be included on its list of ‘America’s Climate Leaders 2024.’”

The “America’s Climate Leaders 2024” list is based on independent research and analysis of submitted and publicly available information, including data from the Carbon Disclosure Project and independent reports. The final list recognizes 450 companies across multiple industries.

Last month, GF announced it was furthering its commitment to sustainable operations and fighting climate change with new long-term goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100% carbon-neutral power by 2050. Aligned with Paris Agreement goals, GF's new goals build upon the company's Journey to Zero Carbon pledge in 2021 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from 2020 to 2030, even as the company continues to expand its global manufacturing capacity. GF is on track to meet this 25% reduction goal by 2030.

Other recent recognitions of GF’s sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts include being named to Morningstar Sustainalytics’ “2024 Top-Rated ESG Companies,” maintaining a “Prime” corporate ESG performance rating in 2023 from ISS and being named to Newsweek’s 2023 and 2024 lists of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.”

Learn more about sustainability and corporate responsibility at GF and see a full list of the company’s sustainability awards and recognitions at: https://gf.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility

