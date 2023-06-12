Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GlobalFoundries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFS   KYG393871085

GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.

(GFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46:50 2023-06-12 pm EDT
62.02 USD   +4.36%
01:25pLockheed Martin, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost US Semiconductor Supply Chain
MT
01:07pLockheed Martin, GlobalFoundries to Collaborate to Boost U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing
DJ
12:31pLockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Advance Innovation and Resiliency of Chips for National Security
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin, GlobalFoundries to Collaborate to Boost U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing

06/12/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Lockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries on Monday said they would collaborate to advance domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The defense company said its collaboration with GlobalFoundries will secure manufacturing across a range of advanced and next-generation chip technologies. The companies also will work to develop a chiplet ecosystem to produce more chips rapidly and affordably.

The collaboration is one of the latest for GlobalFoundries. In February, the chip maker established a long-term agreement to supply semiconductors for automotive company General Motors.

The partnership between Lockheed and GlobalFoundries comes as the U.S. has bolstered funding for chip production, namely through the $53 billion Chips Act.

The Chips Act was approved by Congress and signed by President Biden last year as chip shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and supply-chain snags hobbled auto makers, appliance makers and other manufacturers reliant on semiconductors. Lawmakers also were spurred by increasing tensions with China, which is investing heavily in its semiconductor industry and its military.

The program includes manufacturing incentives totaling $39 billion to be given to companies to help invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing. More than $13 billion will fund research and development, as well as workforce advancement.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1306ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.25% 36.695 Delayed Quote.7.70%
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC. 4.19% 61.95 Delayed Quote.10.28%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.67% 459.59 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
All news about GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.
01:25pLockheed Martin, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost US Semiconductor Supply Chain
MT
01:07pLockheed Martin, GlobalFoundries to Collaborate to Boost U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturi..
DJ
12:31pLockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Advance Innovation and Resiliency of..
GL
12:30pLockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Advance Innovation and Resiliency of..
AQ
12:30pLockheed Martin collaborates with GlobalFoundries to secure defense chip supply
RE
12:28aSTMicroelectronics Among Bidders for Potential UK-based Newport Wafer Fab Deal
MT
06/07Transcript : GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Presents at 7th Annual Needham Virtual Auto..
CI
06/06Europeans down; Istat forecasts GDP to rise
AN
06/05Global markets live: Walt Disney, Chevron, 3M, Lufthansa, BYD...
MS
06/05GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics Finalize Agreement for New 300mm Semiconductor M..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 550 M - -
Net income 2023 1 019 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 32 792 M 32 792 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
GlobalFoundries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,43 $
Average target price 72,19 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Caulfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Reeder Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Yahia Al-Idrissi Chairman
Gregory Bartlett Chief Technology Officer
David Kerko Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.10.28%32 792
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.39.78%114 306
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.36.26%22 813
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.65.20%20 662
DISCO CORPORATION68.40%16 474
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA55.38%13 206
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer