  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFS   KYG393871085

GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.

(GFS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
62.87 USD   -1.61%
GlobalFoundries, Purdue University Enter Into Semiconductor Research Collaboration
MT
Purdue University and GlobalFoundries Partner to Strengthen Research and Development, Semiconductor Education
PR
Purdue University and GlobalFoundries Partner to Strengthen Research and Development, Semiconductor Education
CI
Transcript : GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-29-2022 03:45 PM

11/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
Well, here we go. Well, we'll proceed. Welcome back everyone, toward the end of a long day of a great conference here. So our next speaker is GlobalFoundries. And with us from GlobalFoundries is...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
11/23GlobalFoundries, Purdue University Enter Into Semiconductor Research Collaboration
MT
11/23Purdue University and GlobalFoundries Partner to Strengthen Research and Development, S..
PR
11/23Purdue University and GlobalFoundries Partner to Strengthen Research and Development, S..
CI
11/22Globalfoundries : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
11/21GlobalFoundries Appoints New Head of Global Supply Chain
PR
11/21GlobalFoundries Appoints Ashlie Wallace as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain..
CI
11/16Credit Suisse Initiates Semiconductor Devices Sector With Overweight View, Names Qualco..
MT
11/16The end of "bad news is good news"?
MS
11/14Chip firm MediaTek CEO sees manufacturers expanding supply chain beyond Taiwan
RE
11/14Global markets live: Softbank, Tyson Foods, Walt Disney, Tesla, Alib..
MS
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 076 M - -
Net income 2022 1 461 M - -
Net cash 2022 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 269 M 34 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 62,87 $
Average target price 69,82 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Caulfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Reeder Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Yahia Al-Idrissi Chairman
Gregory Bartlett SVP-Technology, Engineering & Quality
David Kerko Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-3.23%34 830
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-32.75%89 016
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.16%16 422
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-35.95%12 598
DISCO CORPORATION16.93%10 684
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-21.48%8 367