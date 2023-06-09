Globalink Investment : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

June 5, 2023

GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Promissory Note

Globalink Investment Inc., a company incorporated in the State of Delaware (the "Company"), issued an unsecured promissory note in the total principal amount of $700,000 (the "Promissory Note") to Public Gold Marketing Sdn. Bhd, a Malaysian private limited company and an entity not affiliated with the Company ("PGM") for funding the Extension Payment and general corporate purposes. The Promissory Note does not bear interest and the principal thereunder becomes due and payable on September 9, 2023. In the event that the Company fails to pay the full balance of Promissory Note by September 9, 2023, any unpaid principal shall accrue interest at the maximum rate allowed by the laws of Malaysia until the balance is paid in full.

The foregoing description of the Promissory Note is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of such document, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and which is incorporated herein by reference.

