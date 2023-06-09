Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Globalink Investment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLLI   US37892F1093

GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.

(GLLI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:31 2023-06-09 pm EDT
10.56 USD   +0.05%
04:14pGlobalink Investment : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
04:12pGlobalink Investment Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Globalink Investment Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globalink Investment : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

06/09/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

June 5, 2023

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-41122 36-4984573
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1180 Avenue of the Americas, 8th Floor

New York

10036
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 212-382-4605

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock GLLI The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Warrants GLLIW The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Rights GLLIR The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Units GLLIU The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Promissory Note

Globalink Investment Inc., a company incorporated in the State of Delaware (the "Company"), issued an unsecured promissory note in the total principal amount of $700,000 (the "Promissory Note") to Public Gold Marketing Sdn. Bhd, a Malaysian private limited company and an entity not affiliated with the Company ("PGM") for funding the Extension Payment and general corporate purposes. The Promissory Note does not bear interest and the principal thereunder becomes due and payable on September 9, 2023. In the event that the Company fails to pay the full balance of Promissory Note by September 9, 2023, any unpaid principal shall accrue interest at the maximum rate allowed by the laws of Malaysia until the balance is paid in full.

The foregoing description of the Promissory Note is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of such document, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Description of Exhibit
10.1 Promissory Note, dated June 5, 2023, by and between Globalink Investment Inc. and Public Gold Marketing Sdn. Bhd
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: June 9, 2023

GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.
By: /s/ Say Leong Lim
Name: Say Leong Lim
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Globalink Investment Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:13:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.
04:14pGlobalink Investment : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
04:12pGlobalink Investment Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation und..
AQ
05/18Globalink Investment Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/17GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/17Globalink Investment Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
04/17Globalink Investment Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/06Globalink Investment Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06Globalink Investment Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
04/06Globalink Investment Inc. Appoints Kelvin (Zeng Yenn) Chin as the Chief Financial Offic..
CI
03/31Globalink Investment Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,22 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 680x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,4 M 86,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Globalink Investment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Say Leong Lim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zeng Yenn Chin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shien Beh Hong Independent Director
Huat Lai Kian Independent Director
Hui Liang Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.3.48%86
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)12.97%62 056
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%23 876
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.19.71%10 871
LIFCO AB (PUBL)31.67%9 647
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY0.78%7 708
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer