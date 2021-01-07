Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Globalstar, Inc.    GSAT

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

(GSAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globalstar : Announces Nokia Deployment Over Licensed Band 53 at Port of Seattle

01/07/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced that business partner Nokia has entered into an agreement with Tideworks Technology, to deploy Globalstar’s Band 53 spectrum at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5. This deployment marks the second collaboration between Globalstar and Nokia at a United States Port.

Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, “We are excited to be a part of this opportunity with Tideworks and Nokia. Band 53 offers partners secure and reliable connectivity in any environment. Utilizing the band allows customers to deploy considerably less access points than when relying on Wi-Fi leading to superior security, performance and long-term value.”

Globalstar has worked to develop the Band 53 ecosystem with a group of priority partners like Nokia. Globalstar’s Band 53 is a prime mid-band spectrum resource that we offer to our partners for deployment with customers that otherwise would not have access to the benefits of licensed spectrum. The combination of Nokia’s global reach and Globalstar’s Band 53 terrestrial authorizations in multiple countries around the globe present an exciting opportunity for secure wireless solutions.

About Globalstar, Inc.
Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2® Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, and Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GLOBALSTAR, INC.
05:10pGLOBALSTAR : Announces Nokia Deployment Over Licensed Band 53 at Port of Seattle
BU
2020GLOBALSTAR : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
2020GLOBALSTAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
2020GLOBALSTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2020GLOBALSTAR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020Earnings Flash (GSAT) GLOBALSTAR Reports Q3 Revenue $32.8M
MT
2020Globalstar Secures Terrestrial Licenses in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
MT
2020GLOBALSTAR : Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
BU
2020GLOBALSTAR : SPOT Introduces the New SPOT Gen4 Jeep® Special Edition Satellite M..
BU
2020GLOBALSTAR : Satellite IoT Device Deployments for Relief Agencies Double in 12 m..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 129 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 696 M 696 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart GLOBALSTAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Globalstar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALSTAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,55 $
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David B. Kagan President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jay Monroe Executive Chairman
Rebecca S. Clary Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Doong Wen Senior Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Tim Calamari VP-Network, Information Technology & Applications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALSTAR, INC.23.04%696
AT&T INC.3.72%212 540
T-MOBILE US-2.46%163 253
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.77%142 591
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.54%123 196
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ