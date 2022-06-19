Log in
    GSAT   US3789734080

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

(GSAT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
1.190 USD   +4.39%
Globalstar Announces Successful Launch of Spare Satellite
BU
09:17aSpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
AQ
06/08UK MOD Deploys Globalstar SPOT Gen4 to Provide Tracking and Safety for RAF Force Protection Training
AQ
Globalstar Announces Successful Launch of Spare Satellite

06/19/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a leading provider of satellite-powered innovation, today announced the successful launch of the FM-15 spare satellite from Cape Canaveral’s Kennedy Space Center. FM-15 is the 25th and final satellite of Globalstar’s second-generation constellation, which was manufactured and stored by Thales Alenia Space. The satellite is expected to remain as an in-orbit spare and will only be raised to its operational orbit at a future date, if needed.

Launch services provider SpaceX confirmed that the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket accurately injected the satellite into its targeted low earth orbit. Globalstar has begun initial in-orbit testing and the satellite is operating nominally at this time.

“We are pleased to achieve launch success together with SpaceX and would like to extend a profound thank you to the team at Thales Alenia Space for successfully manufacturing, storing and then readying the satellite for launch,” said David Kagan, CEO. “This latest satellite, which will serve as an in-orbit spare, plays a crucial role in our continued growth plans prior to the launch of additional satellites procured from MDA and Rocket Lab which are expected to launch in 2025.”

The satellite addition is designed to further support Globalstar’s data products and services including its legacy Duplex, SPOT retail consumer and Commercial IoT. The launch further solidifies Globalstar’s commitment to deliver uninterrupted connectivity to users worldwide.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar pioneered personal safety by introducing its SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger in 2007. Today, leveraging its low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Globalstar reliably connects and protects assets, transmits key operational data, and saves lives – from any location – for consumers, industrial companies, and government agencies in over 120 countries. With a portfolio that includes SPOT GPS messengers, next-generation IoT products and modules and cloud-based telematics solutions, Globalstar's cost-effective satellite-powered innovations give users visibility and intelligence for improving safety and operational efficiencies.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 M - -
Net income 2022 -96,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 141 M 2 141 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 37,9%
Managers and Directors
David B. Kagan Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca S. Clary Controller
James Monroe Chairman
Wen Doong Senior Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Tim Calamari VP-Network, Information Technology & Applications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALSTAR, INC.2.59%2 141
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-10.20%4 746
SES S.A.21.60%3 948
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS1.72%2 631
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY PJSC-5.11%1 727
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.70%289